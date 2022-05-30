Swiss Embedded Finance Market Trends and Growth Forecasts 2022-2029: Focus on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment and Wealth Segments

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance industry in Switzerland is forecast to grow by 30.7% on annual basis to reach US$1,197.1 million in 2022. It is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2029. The Swiss embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1,197.1 million in 2022 to reach US$2,976.7 million by 2029.



Switzerland is expected to witness substantial growth in the embedded insurance market in 2022 and beyond. With the growing number of technological advancements, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.



With the growing demand for embedded insurance across various sectors, insurance providers are partnering with market players from various industries. Through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels. The publisher expects the continued growth of embedded insurance through strategic alliances over the next four to eight quarters.



Additionally, growing technological advancements in the automotive and mobility industry are compelling insurers to introduce products that suit clients' specific business models. For instance, in October 2020, Switzerland-based reinsurer Swiss Re and Germany-based automotive manufacturer Daimler AG entered into a strategic alliance to launch a new company, Moving to innovate automotive and mobility insurance products.

The publisher expects more mergers and acquisitions in the embedded insurance space from the short to medium-term perspective.



Switzerland is expected to witness significant growth in the embedded lending market in the next four to eight quarters. With the growing number of technological advancements in the country, market players are making efforts to introduce products to suit the clients' specific needs.



With the growing demand for embedded lending across various sectors, BNPL providers are partnering with e-commerce platforms. Moreover, through partnership and collaboration strategies, market players are planning to take advantage of the existing client base of the partnered company and increase their distribution channels. For instance, in December 2020 Iraq based financial services provider Switch entered into a partnership with Switzerland-based e-commerce platform ZoodMall to offer BNPL services on Zoodmall's platform.

The embedded payments market also recorded strong growth in 2021. With technological advancements in the payment system, fintech companies are trying to introduce innovative products to capture market share. The publisher expects product innovation and growing investment in the embedded payment industry to drive market growth over the next 24 months.



The report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.



Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Switzerland. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Switzerland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Switzerland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Switzerland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Switzerland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Switzerland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owftnu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets