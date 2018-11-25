Swiss-Made Cryptocurrency Watches: Immortalised on the Blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Bureau Europe has unveiled an online shop for the exclusive series of crypto-design watches by Chronoswiss. The shop boasts a user-friendly design that tells the story of each of the five available crypto-design timepieces. The purchasing process is secure and straightforward. The digital certificate for each crypto-themed watch – dedicated to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zaif, NEM or COMSA – is recorded on the blockchain, making it secure and impossible to manipulate.

Tech Bureau Europe

These luxury timepieces by Chronoswiss have been manufactured according to the highest Swiss watchmaking standards. They cut a unique figure on the wrist thanks to their authenticity, high-quality standards, and sophisticated technology. Limited to just 101 pieces per crypto-theme, these collector's pieces boast a high-end aesthetic. The following models are available:

Bitcoin – The currency

NEM – The harvest

Ethereum – The contract

Zaif – The exchange

COMSA – The token

Oliver Ebstein, Owner, and CEO of Chronoswiss, Switzerland Commented;

"With this homage to cryptocurrencies, Chronoswiss is combining the roots of traditional watchmaking expertise with the digital revolution of the new global currencies. It is thus more than natural to be curious and open-minded about the future. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are the future, which Chronoswiss is also actively following and supporting. That is why we are proud to use blockchain as a marketing tool and a means of certifying our timepieces."

Cooperation with LuxTag blockchain platform

The details on each watch in the Chronoswiss Blockchain Series, for instance, the serial number and the warranty period, will be officially registered on the blockchain platform LuxTag. LuxTag is a service provider that uses the latest NEM blockchain platform to combat counterfeit goods and theft. It offers digitised tagging solutions for luxury goods and has specialised in meeting the particular demands of the watch and jewellery sector.

Mathias Schmid, Tech Bureau Europe Ltd., Switzerland stated;

"With Chronoswiss as our partner, we were able to successfully manifest our vision of five cryptocurrency-inspired luxury watches."

About Chronoswiss

Chronoswiss was founded in 1983, in the midst of the quartz crisis when only visionaries continued to believe in the mechanical watch. Entrepreneurial spirit and congenial inventions such as the sapphire glass back encasing the movement, an unmistakable design and the first series production of the regulator complication as a wristwatch made Chronoswiss unique and very successful. The brand contributed significantly to the revival of the Swiss watchmaking industry. Today, Chronoswiss is concentrating on its roots by reinventing its most successful model, the Regulator, to the modern standards of the 21st century. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, the independent family-run brand manufactures only a few thousand watches per year according to strict Swiss Made quality standards. The exclusive mechanical timepieces are exported to over 26 countries and can be purchased in more than 150 selected watch retailers across the world.

About Tech Bureau Holdings, Corp.

Tech Bureau Holdings established subsidiaries in the USA and in Switzerland, which offer software and services for Blockchain technology. The Swiss subsidiary refers to Tech Bureau Europe SA and provides consultancy, expertise, and solutions, so an optimisation through Blockchain technology for your business can be enabled.

Tech Bureau Holdings has started Mijin v.2 in an open-source-project, whereby Mijin can be tested gratuitously for 30 days as a private Blockchain over Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the Tech Bureau is coming up with «COMSA», a one-stop-solution to conduct your own ICOs.

For more information, please see the following URLs:

Online shop – https://blockchainseries.ch

COMSA – https://comsa.io/en

Mijin – http://mijin.io/en

Chronoswiss – https://chronoswiss.com

