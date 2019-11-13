Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Loredana Mazzoleni Neglén as Head Customer Experience & Global Sales Steering

ZURICH, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions (SRCS) appoints Loredana Mazzoleni Neglén as Head Customer Experience & Global Sales Steering, effective 1 February 2020. In this newly created role, Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén will be responsible for supporting SRCS to better understand and address its customers' needs and pain points, and deliver a better Customer Experience. She will report directly to Andreas Berger, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

To reach this goal, Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén will design and implement an integrated approach for Customer Experience across all teams and functions within SRCS. She will lead a newly created Customer Experience team which will be tasked with providing superior service across all touch points of the value chain, from quote generation to policy issuance through to claims payment.

Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén will also oversee SRCS's strategically important Innovative Risk Solutions team. By integrating Innovative Risk Solutions into the Customer Experience organisation, SRCS will better leverage its customer relationships and global resources to build customised solutions that help customers address their challenging risk management needs.

As Head Customer Experience & Global Sales Steering, Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén will also ensure consistency across Customer & Distribution, increasing collaboration and customer focus across the organisation, and enabling SRCS to distinguish itself through the depth and strength of its relationships.

"At Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, we are committed to putting the customer first. The new role of Head Customer Experience & Global Sales Steering brings us closer to our goal of providing differentiated service by ensuring our entire organisation is focused on our customers," states Andreas Berger, CEO Corporate Solutions. "Loredana is the ideal person for this role. She's incredibly passionate about the Customer Experience and building strong customer relationships."

Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén brings over 25 years of insurance experience to this role. Since joining Swiss Re in 2000, she has held integral positions in Structured and Project Finance, Sales, Business Development and Underwriting, including Head of Specialties Underwriting Europe, Middle East and Africa and Head of Specialties Underwriting Asia Pacific. In her current role as Head Customer & Distribution EMEA, she has successfully implemented a go to market strategy that generated remarkably profitable business growth.

An Italian and Swiss national, Ms. Mazzoleni Neglén holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration and Economic Degree from the University Bergamo. She was named one of the top Influential Women in Re/insurance by Intelligent Insurer.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from approximately 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

