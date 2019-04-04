Swisslog Healthcare Showcases Industry Standard-Setting Pneumatic Tube System and Autonomous Service Robot at AONE19

The Nexus station is Swisslog Healthcare's most advanced PTS station. The multi-dispatch station improves 360 degree workflow by allowing queued batch sending of carriers and multi-carrier receipt. In terms of daily workflow, Nexus' functionality allows one station, like those used in nursing and patient areas, to send and receive carriers while also holding one or more carriers secure pending retrieval by a specified recipient. Active noise reduction means quieter carrier handling, and an array of security features – including RFID tracking, WhoTube user identification and tracking, and a secure access door – facilitate the completion of tasks with quality assurance.

Delivery Manager software tracks and traces materials distributed via PTS, an autonomous service robot, or manual movement. Dashboards offer complete visibility into each dispatch, including item, status, location, and delivery method. The transparency offered by Delivery Manager is especially beneficial in the medication distribution process, ensuring chain of custody.

Relay, an autonomous service robot offered by Swisslog Healthcare in conjunction with Savioke, can serve as the primary means of automated material transport in a small hospital (150 beds or less). In a larger facility, Relay can close the gap between pneumatic tube systems in instances where hospital renovations or new additions might make a single end-to-end tube system infeasible. The compact robot with intuitive user interface is also suited to securely deliver items commonly prohibited in tube systems, such as chemotherapy medication. Swisslog Healthcare announced the full market launch of Relay in October 2018.

"Nursing staff are the front line of patient care. Hospitalized people often have feelings of vulnerability in addition to an illness or injury. By virtue of their technical skill and compassionate nature, nurses soothe both the physical and emotional needs patients have," said Ray Castro, Director of Solutions, Transport Automation for Swisslog Healthcare. "The Nexus station and Relay robot automate material transport for critical and commonly routed materials including blood, specimens, and medications. With the knowledge these materials are part of a smooth and secure workflow, nurses can confidently reallocate their valuable time to delivering patient care, leading to stronger outcomes and positive hospital experiences."

AONE attendees can experience a hands-on demonstration of the Nexus station, Relay robot, and Delivery Manager software in Swisslog Healthcare booth #1425 at the AONE19 annual meeting in San Diego April 10-13, 2019. To learn more about Swisslog Healthcare's transport automation products and services, visit https://www.swisslog.com/en-us/healthcare/products/material-transport.

