SwissWatchExpo Opens Renovated Showroom in Buckhead, Atlanta

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SwissWatchExpo Inc., Atlanta's leading retailer of pre-owned luxury watches, opened their newly renovated showroom in time for the new year.

SwissWatchExpo's newly renovated showroom.

Located in the upscale district of Buckhead, Atlanta, the new showroom is a standout among luxury watch retailers, with its hip, industrial design. The distinctly urban feel of the interiors was meant to mirror the modern and innovative spirit of the company and its people -- traits necessary in order to thrive in an age-old industry like watchmaking. Collectors often comment that the showroom is unlike any they have ever seen and very different than one would expect for a luxury watch retailer.

The unique space carries thousands of watches for SwissWatchExpo's local clientele. What sets SwissWatchExpo apart from other luxury watch retailers is that all the watches listed on their website are available in their showroom and can be inspected and fitted with the assistance of their staff.

SwissWatchExpo is also one of the most trusted dealers of pre-owned luxury watches online but has customers fly in from other cities to visit the showroom and try on a few watches before making a final purchase.

About SwissWatchExpo

Established in 1996, SwissWatchExpo prides itself with their passion for beautiful Swiss timepieces, unparalleled customer service, and an excellent track record over many years and thousands of watches sold.

SwissWatchExpo offers a curated selection of watches from 34 of the best watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, Cartier, Breitling and Patek Phillipe. While most other luxury retailers 'diversify' across product categories, the retailer specializes exclusively in luxury watches.

They add hundreds of new arrivals every month, each inspected by expert buyers to ensure that only the best brands and models make it to their showroom and website. Afterward, their team of expert watchmakers certify the authenticity of each timepiece and do restorations as needed as part of their commitment to delivering the watches in "like-new" condition.

Exceptional shopping experience

SwissWatchExpo is known for the exceptional buying experience they provide, whether customers are visiting in-store or online.

Their online buying environment is enhanced by providing only the highest details in all representations. Every product page features 10 high-resolution photos of the actual watch on sale and a very detailed product description to simulate the experience of being in the showroom and physically examining a timepiece.

Their expert staff is trained on all the watches that they carry, allowing them to provide personalized product advice and education so that each customer finds the perfect watch for their individual needs, taste, budget and occasion. The staff is easy to reach via email, phone, or online chat.

SwissWatchExpo is also able to deliver faster than most retailers. Since they own their inventory, there are no waiting lists - all watches listed for sale are in stock and ready to ship.

Moreover, SwissWatchExpo is also the only retailer to offer a Same Day Shipping Guarantee.

All orders placed before 4 p.m. EST are expected to ship out the same day.

Risk-Free, Worry-Free Shopping

SwissWatchExpo's guiding conviction is that buying luxury timepieces pre-owned creates the maximum possible value for the consumer. Their global network of dealers and collectors helps them search for the best deals on watches, allowing them to offer better prices on premium items compared to other watch retailers.

As they stand behind every purchase, they offer a full 18-month Limited Warranty, along with a liberal No Hassle Return Policy.

Call SwissWatchExpo at +1 404-814-1814 to visit their newly renovated showroom or shop watches on their website.

