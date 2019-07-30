Switch it Up This #ToastTuesday with Eggland's Best Eggs

"Eggland's Best is committed to providing the most nutritious and best tasting eggs possible," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "EB eggs can be enjoyed in so many ways, so why not celebrate #ToastTuesday in the best way possible, only with Eggland's Best?"

Whether you need a wholesome breakfast on the go, or want to create an "Insta-worthy" plated dish, EB eggs on toast not only look great, but also taste even better. In addition to their signature golden yolks, Eggland's Best eggs have received the Gold Medal for Superior Taste from the American Masters of Taste.

"Eggland's Best eggs are the only eggs I recommend to my clients due to their superior nutrition," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nurse. "EB eggs have more than double the vitamin B12 than ordinary eggs, which helps you maintain a healthy protein metabolism and cardiovascular health. Try this recipe for Guacamole Bruschetta and use Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs for added convenience. They are packed fresh and ready to slice!"

Guacamole Bruschetta

INGREDIENTS

1 Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Egg

1 slice Italian bread

½ avocado, mashed

1 tablespoon cherry tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon red onions, chopped

Lime juice, to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Toast 1 slice of Italian bread.Meanwhile, mash ½ avocado and mix in cherry tomatoes, red onions, and lime juice. Spread guacamole mixture over toasted Italian bread. Top with sliced Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Egg and add salt and pepper to taste.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

