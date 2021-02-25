Switch To Daylight Saving Time Reminds Americans To Check On What's Most Important

"Thanks to years of educational outreach on part of the entire fire safety industry, it has become tradition to test and change the batteries in your smoke and CO alarms at the start and end of Daylight Saving Time," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert, the most trusted and reliable brand in fire safety*. "However, we are encouraging families to also regularly check and maintain alarms – a key step in home safety. With the added benefit of having 10-year alarms, you won't need to worry about replacing the batteries, but it's still important to test alarms regularly and replace them every 10 years, as alarms don't last forever."

Across the country, many states and major cities have enacted legislation for certain types of housing requiring 10-year sealed battery alarms, and many more are following suit with similar legislation and code adoption. Alarms with a 10-year sealed battery, like the First Alert Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm with 10-Year Battery, provide added safety and convenience, as the battery lasts the life of the alarm and cannot be removed from the unit.

The Facebook Live Chat will leverage the start of Daylight Saving Time on March 14 to communicate the importance of checking smoke and CO alarm batteries and the alarms themselves, stressing both a battery replacement and alarm maintenance message and reminding consumers of alarm replacement once the devices reach the end of their useful life. Joining the chat will be:

Ashley Gocken, brand and PR manager for First Alert

Michael McLeieer, president of E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc., which operates Michigan's "Smoke Alarms for Everyone" program

Monica Colby, fire and life safety educator (Rapid City, S.D. Fire Department) and NVFC Fire Corps representative

Research shows a significant need to remind the public to check the smoke and CO alarms in their homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the vast majority of fire deaths – three in five – occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms, or no alarms at all. In fires where smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half of the smoke alarms have missing or disconnected batteries. Additionally, CO poisoning is the number one cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the U.S. – responsible for approximately 50,000 emergency room visits and more than 400 deaths each year – according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Families today have a lot on their minds and too often take for granted life-saving measures like maintaining both smoke and CO alarms," said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. "We're excited to have First Alert, E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. and the Rapid City Fire Department join us for an informative discussion about the importance of checking alarms throughout the home, as the proper maintenance of alarms can help reduce the risk of severe fire and CO incidents."

During the Facebook Live discussion, attendees can learn more about important home safety steps to add to their spring forward to-do list, including:

Replace batteries or expired alarms – Unless you have a 10-year sealed alarm, batteries should be replaced every six months. In addition, smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and CO alarms should be replaced every five to 10 years. If you don't know how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately or check the date printed on the back of the alarm. As an extra safety measure, most First Alert alarms feature end-of-life warning to alert residents to the need for replacement.

– Unless you have a 10-year sealed alarm, batteries should be replaced every six months. In addition, smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and CO alarms should be replaced every five to 10 years. If you don't know how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately or check the date printed on the back of the alarm. As an extra safety measure, most First Alert alarms feature end-of-life warning to alert residents to the need for replacement. Test alarms – All smoke and CO alarms should be tested regularly to ensure they are in proper working condition. Maintaining working alarms is crucial for protecting your home and family. All First Alert alarms are equipped with a test/silence button for easy testing.

– All smoke and CO alarms should be tested regularly to ensure they are in proper working condition. Maintaining working alarms is crucial for protecting your home and family. All First Alert alarms are equipped with a test/silence button for easy testing. Alarm placement is key – Even if you have smoke and CO alarms in your home, you may not have enough to be fully protected. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should also be on every level and near each sleeping area. Also, with more people cooking at home these days, it's even more important to include fire extinguishers as part of a home safety plan.

– Even if you have smoke and CO alarms in your home, you may not have enough to be fully protected. The NFPA recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should also be on every level and near each sleeping area. Also, with more people cooking at home these days, it's even more important to include fire extinguishers as part of a home safety plan. Practice an escape plan – It's important that the whole family knows what to do in the event of a home emergency. According to a study conducted by First Alert, only 43% of Americans report having an escape plan in place, and only a quarter (26%) reported having ever practiced it. Once you have an escape plan in place, practice it at least twice per year with every member of the household.

For more information about the Facebook Live Chat, please visit https://fb.me/e/1992xhchR.

For more information about fire and CO safety, please visit https://www.firstalert.com/.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.

