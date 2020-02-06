Switchgear Industry Insights; 2015-2019 & 2020-2025 - Innovations in Smart Grid Technologies, Growing Focus Towards Environmental Protection

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Switchgear Market, By Insulation (Air Insulated, Gas Insulated & Others), By Installation (Indoor & Outdoor), By Voltage (Low, Medium & High), By Product, By End-user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Switchgear Market is expected to grow from around $100 billion in 2019 to $155 billion by 2025.



Growing investments in renewable forms of energy and surging demand for safe and secure control distribution systems and advanced monitoring units is increasing the demand for switchgear. Additionally, the replacement and modernization of aging electrical networks is further contributing to the growth of the Global Switchgear Market. Innovations in smart grid technologies and growing focus towards environmental protection would further boost the demand for switchgear, globally.



The Global Switchgear Market is segmented based on insulation, installation, voltage, product, end-user, region and company.



Based on insulation, the market can be segmented into air insulated, gas insulated and others. The gas insulated segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period on account of its use in various industries for fulfilling the high demand for energy.

Based on installation, the market can be bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The outdoor segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period owing to the widespread application in transmission and sub transmission sectors.

Based on voltage, the market can be categorized into low, medium and high. The low voltage segment is expected to dominate the market and hold the highest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Others. The Transmission & Distribution utilities segment is anticipated to register high CAGR during the forecast period, as the segment is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall switchgear market followed by Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa and South America .

The major players operating in the Global Switchgear Market are Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Schneider Electric SE, Havells India Limited and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Switchgear Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Switchgear Market based on insulation, installation, voltage, product, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Switchgear Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Switchgear Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Switchgear Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Switchgear Market Overview



6. Global Switchgear Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Insulation (Air Insulated, Gas Insulated, Others)

6.2.2. By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)

6.2.3. By Voltage (Low, Medium, High)

6.2.4. By Product (Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB), Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB), Others)

6.2.5. By End-user (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2018)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North America Switchgear Market Outlook



8. Europe Switchgear Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Switchgear Market Outlook



11. South America Switchgear Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

14.2.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.2.3. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited

14.2.4. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

14.2.5. General Electric Company

14.2.6. Eaton Corporation PLC

14.2.7. ABB Ltd.

14.2.8. Alstom S.A.

14.2.9. Schneider Electric SE

14.2.10. Havells India Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



