Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Markets Report 2020-2024 with Covid-19 Update Q2 2020

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,323.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,745.1 million by 2024.

Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Switzerland remains strong. The gift card industry in Switzerland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2024.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Switzerland.



Historically, the gift card market in Switzerland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Switzerland is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in Switzerland .

. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Switzerland : Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers. Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels - online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Companies Mentioned



Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG

Coop Genossenschaft

Maus Frres SA

Aldi Group

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Valora Holding AG

Galenica Holding AG

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Deichmann SE

Apple Inc

Metro AG

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Pfister Arco Holding AG

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

Otto's AG

C&A Mode AG

Zalando GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/erhocz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

