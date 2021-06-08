Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to Receive ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award at Virtual 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, announced that award-winning songwriter-producers Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the prestigious ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award to kick off the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 22. The award, presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, will recognize their success as creators of Verzuz and Club Quarantine, two virtual events that became touchstones of empowerment through music during the pandemic.

Immediately after, the trio of music creators will take part in a special 2021 ASCAP Experience conversation, Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT. The virtual conversation will explore how Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz and D-Nice's Club Quarantine became tools for uplift and empowerment within the Black music community, and the urban music legends will reflect on their massive impact on hip-hop, R&B and the entertainment industry as a whole. To join the ASCAP Experience community for the Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice conversation on June 22 and other upcoming events, participants can RSVP at www.ascapexperience.com/schedule , where they can also submit a question for the three creators before June 10.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's virtual music battle series Verzuz features matchups with legendary artists like Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire vs. the Isley Brothers, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX and more. D-Nice's Club Quarantine attracted a virtual community of millions to Instagram Live with everyone from Will Smith to Oprah, Michelle Obama and Diddy for perfectly-curated sets of funk, disco, hip-hop and R&B.

In addition to launching these wildly popular events, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice are each accomplished music creators in their own right.

Grammy-winning songwriter-producer and global entrepreneur Swizz Beatz has been in the music and business worlds since he was 16. He began DJing and working at his uncle's company, Ruff Ryder Records, while still in high school. Within a short time, Swizz produced the company's first hit, by DMX. More success followed as a producer and artist. At 23, Swizz founded his own record label, Full Surface Records, with Clive Davis and earned a Grammy Award at the age of 33. As a producer, Swizz has worked with a diverse range of artists and some of the biggest names in the world including Jay-Z, Madonna, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Metallica, contributing to the sale of over 350 million records sold worldwide. Swizz is also a fashion designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Multi-platinum Grammy-winning super-producer Timbaland is referred to as one of the top five best music producers of all time. Timbaland has created career-defining hits for artists such as Jodeci, Aaliyah, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, One Republic, Keri Hilson, Bryson Tiller, Ginuwine, Missy Elliott, Destiny's Child, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Katy Perry, Madonna, Alicia Keys and more. As a CEO he founded Mosley Music Group, one of the most successful independent record labels in the business, selling over 25 million albums and 40 million singles and breaking artists One Republic, Nelly Furtado, Bubba Sparks and more including his solo projects. Mosley also co-founded the globally successful platform Verzuz with partner Swizz Beatz and co-founded the music-tech start up BeatClub which is launching 2021.

Legendary DJ, rapper, beatboxer, producer, photographer and philanthropist Derrick "D-Nice" Jones has moved millions on wax with timeless records, on stage at unforgettable gigs, and online with his revolutionary Club Quarantine Instagram Live series. The BET Awards named him an honorary recipient of the "Shine a Light" Award, and he took home the 2020 Webby Artist of the Year award in the category of "Special Achievement." Teaming up with Issa Rae's Raedio, D-Nice co-curated the official playlist of the Biden + Harris inauguration. Shortly after, he performed at the official Super Bowl LV pre-show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. D-Nice's timeless blend of hip-hop, soul and R&B soundtracked President Barack Obama's 2012 inaugural ball, Academy® Awards parties and BET's "Love and Happiness" Concert at the White House in 2016. He will deliver a full-length album in 2021.

The 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards is a virtual celebration that takes place on social media from June 22 – June 24. The event recognizes top songwriters, composers and publishers behind the most performed R&B/hip-hop, rap and gospel songs of the past year. Friends and fans can join the online festivities as ASCAP shares exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of its top songwriters and publishers, posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAPUrban on Instagram and @ASCAP on Twitter and Instagram.

The ASCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, takes place twice a month on Wednesdays through the end of 2021. Songwriters, composers and music business professionals can join the ASCAP Experience community for access to singular conversations with A-list songwriters and producers from pop, hip-hop, R&B, country and across the musical spectrum, plus panels with top industry executives, song feedback, networking opportunities and more. The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place on a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website.

