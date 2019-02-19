SWK Acquires Cloud Application Hosting Service

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Technologies, Inc. announced that it now offers comprehensive application hosting services. BACH (Business Application Cloud Hosting) is an all-inclusive hosting service for ERP, CRM, network monitoring software, and other business management applications that leverages secure cloud connections to maintain client systems through off-site servers. This service was added to SWK through the acquisition of Information Systems Management, Inc. (ISM) June 1, 2018, and is now fully available to the SWK's customers.

BACH represents the most secure and cost-effective way for SWK's clients to host their business applications in the cloud. Cloud application hosting enables businesses to mitigate the amount of resources must be devoted to digital maintenance and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) of their IT infrastructure. BACH ensures consistent and reliable application performance through a proven, dependable and well-defended network.

BACH provides hosting for several business management solutions and network resources, including: Sage 100cloud, Sage 500, Sage Enterprise Management, Acumatica, NetSuite, and more. BACH also allows customers to ensure a smoother transition from on-premise systems to cloud solutions. Support is available to clients 24 hours a day, every day, at multiple levels of escalation.

For more information on features and practices, please visit BACH's Frequently Asked Questions.

About SWK Technologies, Inc.

SWK Technologies, Inc. (www.swktech.com) delights its customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses and enable success. SWK's Strategic Technology Advisory Team (STAT) provides business management consulting services that help maximize value derived from technology investments. SWK Network Services is a managed network service provider that delivers IT infrastructure management and training, as well as business continuity, penetration testing and data protection solutions. Business Application Cloud Hosting (BACH) is a secure cloud hosting service that supports SWK Technologies' ERP, CRM, WMS, and other software solutions. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ: SSNT).

