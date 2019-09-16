SWK Holdings to Present at the Fall Investor Summit

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH.OB) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company, announced that CEO Winston Black will present at the Fall Investor Summit being held today in New York City.

Details of SWK's presentation are as follows:

Event:

Fall Investor Summit Date:

Monday, September 16, 2019 Time:

4:30 p.m., ET Location:

Essex House, New York, NY Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/31677

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

