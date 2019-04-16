Swoop announces Innovation and Experience Centre

Aspirations to be a leading digital retailer spurs partnership with Navitaire

CALGARY, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop announced an Innovation and Experience Centre partnership with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. The airline aspires to become a leading digital retailer in the airline industry and the first company to make air travel a consistently positive experience.

The foundation of the partnership includes a dedicated Navitaire solution-development team to collaboratively ideate and co-create functionality to assist with the retail framework and customer self-service goals that put the consumer in the driver's seat. The result will be innovations that can then be trialed and refined with Swoop's operations team.

"If you think of your experience as a traveller, what are your biggest pet peeves?" said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "Standing in line, a perceived lack of communication, delays, etc. We want to take the hassle of travelling away and fast-track our travellers through the airports. Imagine the world of communication possibilities in the palm of your hand. Delay information, gate changes, pre-purchasing food, rebooking and accommodation options during disruptions, security delay advisories, baggage tracking and everything in between. Our Innovation and Experience Centre will allow us to achieve these aspirations in a disciplined, yet nimble way."

"We're excited to bring Navitaire's vast digital experience and mobile-first mindset to this trailblazing partnership," said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. "Together, the reinvention team will be "thinking beyond" to develop ways to make it easier for customers to do business with Swoop throughout the travel lifecycle. This is a unique opportunity to remove barriers and reimagine the end-to-end traveller experience via digital technology and solutions."

The benefits of the partnership are limitless. The Innovation and Experience Centre will progress the Navitaire platforms, including its New Skies PSS, in a way that elevates awareness for Swoop while improving the experience for travellers. Additionally, a large focus will be on proactive communications to travellers who are experiencing a disruption to their travel plans, which is a persistent pain point for air travel consumers worldwide.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. A total of ten aircraft are expected in operation by the end of 2019.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com) delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to more than 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 750 million annual passengers, including many of the world's most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue management, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus IT Group.

