Swoop lifts-off with three more inaugural summer routes

Coast-to-coast celebrations include welcoming Kelowna to the Swoop network

CALGARY, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today Swoop celebrates three inaugural routes as part of its 2019 summer schedule. The routes include service from London, ON to both Abbotsford and Halifax, as well as service between Winnipeg and Kelowna.

The day-long inaugural celebrations begin at Halifax Stanfield Airport (YHZ) where Swoop President, Steven Greenway will send-off the 10:20a.m. flight to London International Airport (YXU). Travellers at participating airports can take part in a gate celebration that includes refreshments, sweet treats, gifts and more.

"Not only does today highlight three new routes, but it is also the induction of Kelowna into our network," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "We are welcoming many first-time Swoop travellers this month and are encouraged by research showing that more than 94% of those who try us would fly Swoop again."†

†Based on a 2019 Swoop survey of 23,830 participants.

The inaugural-filled day concludes with a 9:46p.m. EST arrival at London International Airport (YXU) from Abbotsford International Airport (YXX).

Details of the May 24, 2019 inaugural flights

Flight Number Service between Departure (local time) Arrival (local time) WO 315 Halifax to London, ON 10:20a.m. 11:40a.m. WO 316 London, ON to Halifax 12:25p.m. 3:23p.m. WO 415 Winnipeg to Kelowna 11:17a.m. 11:48a.m. WO 416 Kelowna to Winnipeg 12:40p.m. 4:57p.m. WO 223 London, ON to Abbotsford 12:10p.m. 1:52p.m. WO212 Abbotsford to London, ON 2:45p.m. 9:46p.m.

To round-out the summer schedule, Swoop looks forward to celebrating two more routes between Edmonton and Orlando on June 1, 2019 and between Kelowna and Las Vegas on June 27, 2019.

"We're delighted to welcome another destination at Halifax Stanfield with Swoop service to London, Ontario," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "We know that offering more choice and price points provides more reasons for passengers to travel to, from and through Halifax Stanfield, whether it's for business or leisure. We appreciate Swoop's confidence in our market through the addition of this new destination for us in Southern Ontario."

"Swoop now offers three great options with ultra-low fares from London International, allowing passengers from Southwestern Ontario to reach cities across Canada," says Michael Seabrook, President and CEO of London International. "Today's additions of non-stop service to Halifax and Abbotsford (Vancouver) expands options, combining low-cost and easy, comfortable travel."

"We serve our community by connecting our region to the world, and our collaboration with Swoop helps us continue building Winnipeg's network," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "We are committed to increasing travel options for our community to discover great destinations like Kelowna. This also gives more travellers an opportunity to discover all our city and province have to offer."

"We are proud to welcome a new ultra-low-cost carrier to YLW," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. "Having Swoop in Kelowna is a great opportunity for the Okanagan, as it gives travellers more options to fly, and explore other parts of Canada this summer."

"The City of Abbotsford is pleased to congratulate Swoop on yet another new flight option from Abbotsford International Airport," said Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun. "This new daily service to London, Ontario is great news for travellers from across our region. I look forward to seeing Swoop continue to expand their flight options at YXX."

Flights are now available for booking through to October 26, 2019.

Details of Swoop's May 24 inaugural service

Service

Between Service Offered Weekly

Frequency Air

transportation

charges (ATC) base fare

from Taxes, fees

and charges Total One-

Way Price

From* Winnipeg and

Kelowna Monday,

Wednesday &

Friday 3 x weekly $81.21 $37.79 $119CAD London, ON and

Abbotsford Daily 7 x weekly $100.04 $28.96 $129CAD London, ON and

Halifax Daily, except

Saturday 6 x weekly $91.19 $27.81 $119CAD

*Every day low fares. Lower promotional fares may be available during select travel periods.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model or to enter the contest visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. A total of ten aircraft are expected in operation by the end of 2019.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

SOURCE Swoop