Swoop to present at HIMSS on the power of real-world data, interoperability and machine learning to improve patient outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoop , an emerging leader in healthcare marketing, will present at the HIMSS conference on how newly available real-world data sources and machine learning techniques can be used to improve patient outcomes as the market evolves toward precision medicine and specialty care.

"As life sciences companies focus their attention on precision medicine and cures for rare diseases, they have to tackle small patient populations, complex sets of symptoms, and high costs of care," said Jonathan Woodring, Executive Vice President and General Manager. "Newly available real-world data sources, including medical claims, specialty pharmacy datasets, genetic labs, and socioeconomic, behavioral and consumer data have created a foundation for developing machine learning algorithms that can precisely define disease-specific patient and provider profiles."

Mr. Simeonov and Mr. Woodring's presentation will step through a technical rare disease use case and will review how Swoop uses technology provided by its partner Datavant to connect de-identified real-world data from disparate sources.

"It has been extremely exciting to watch the rapid development of Swoop and see the intelligence platform lead to improved patient outcomes through earlier patient identification and diagnosis," said Datavant CEO Travis May. "We look forward to Simeon and Jonathan's presentation detailing the solution that they have built on top of integrated, de-identified real-world data."

"Datavant has been a key partner for us as we seek to connect many different data sources to power our machine learning capabilities," said Ron Elwell, CEO and Founder of Swoop. "We appreciate how their technology has allowed us to build longitudinal datasets that would not have been possible even a few years ago, and we share their deep commitment to protecting patient privacy in this new world of real-world data."

The presentation will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13th at Hall A, Booth 888 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

About Swoop

Swoop is an analytics and marketing company that leverages best-in-class secondary data assets matched with on-line digital footprints to identify, educate and activate ideal patient populations and their associated HCPs in a dynamic multi-channel environment for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more about Swoop at www.swoop.com .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data. Datavant works with data owners and users to ensure that data can be connected to power next-generation analytics and applications while protecting patient privacy. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

SOURCE Swoop

Related Links

http://www.swoop.com

