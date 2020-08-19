Swyft, Inc. Announces Personal Protective Equipment Automated Retail Stores: Simply PPE; Launches in Ten Metropolitan Transportation Authority Subway Stations in NYC

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swyft, Inc., a global leader in unattended retail, in partnership with the largest public transit authority in the United States, the MTA, has announced the launch of Simply PPE unattended automated retail stores, in ten select subway stations including 42nd & 8th St. Port Authority Station, 34th and Herald Square Station, Atlantic Ave Barclays Center, and Roosevelt Ave & 74th St. Station.

The Simply PPE automated retail stores provide a carefully curated assortment of products to the public. The stores sell masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, kits and more from partners like Poo-Pourri, SC Health, and Pform Innovations. Their placement in the MTA is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. Poo-Pourri's Hand Sanitizer is a quick-drying spray that kills 99.99% of germs in 15 seconds. The on-the-go kits by SC Health bundles disposable masks, gloves and hand sanitizer into a reusable pouch. The best-selling reusable mask by Pform Innovations has a deep cut contour that allows for glasses, doesn't get hot or pinch your ears.

"For years Swyft and our subsidiary ZoomSystems have grown in domestic and international markets providing robotic technologies to brands and retailers such as Best Buy, CVS and Proactiv," said Gower Smith, CEO of Swyft. "We always source fantastic high-traffic, high-profile locations for our brand and retail partners. These location verticals include airports, malls, hotels, residential and commercial buildings, mass transit, colleges and tourist locations. As our location partners are increasingly seeking to reopen to the public, we responded by leveraging our expertise to quickly bring to market this cost-effective, turnkey PPE store delivering a great consumer experience with highly curated brands and products that address the needs of the consumer during the COVID-19 crisis. We are thrilled to partner with the MTA for this initiative and provide much needed PPE products as they ride the MTA. We are also excited to work with our great brand partners, and do our small part in kick starting the economy."

Swyft's Simply PPE stores will soon be available in airports, malls, resorts, movie theaters, transit locations, residential properties, and convention centers.

