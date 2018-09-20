Swyft to Showcase Customizable BOPIS Lockers at NRF 2019

Swyft Locker's secure and efficient package storage utilizes the Swyft platform with DropSpot TM technology to seamlessly tie into existing CRM platforms or BOPIS programs. Working with DropSpot, Swyft offers an open API that allows retailers to message customers a one-time pickup code via push notifications and email, that their item is ready for pickup and leverages a world-class customer service with 24/7 call center and technical support.

"Our solution eliminates some of the burdens retailers and customers face with existing BOPIS solutions -- misplaced orders, waiting in line, shipping costs, and staff interruptions. At the same time, we drive online and mobile shoppers into local stores," said Stephen Hoopes, Vice President of Retail Solutions at Swyft. "Building on Swyft's retail automation experience, our web-based SDK helps retailers quickly enable a locker solution with a few lines of code. Leveraging Swyft's open API, retailers can deeply personalize a true omnichannel solution, making last-mile, even last-foot delivery, an even more delightful customer experience."



Omnichannel retailers in a variety of industries can tailor a solution to fit their needs. Swyft Locker compartment sizes can be configured to fit product sizes with little variation – such as in pharmacy, footwear, and cosmetics – or configured to fit products with more variation - such as apparel, sporting goods, and mass merchandise.



Richard Hashim, President and Chief Operating Officer at Swyft said, "We couldn't be more excited about the technology we have created for retailers looking to introduce or enhance their BOPIS solution. We believe our solution will allow brick and mortar retailers to more efficiently and effectively compete with Amazon. Our solution is easy for retailers to deploy in scale and easy for consumers to use."



About Swyft

Swyft, Inc. – a leader in the automated retail and retail automation industry – is a technology and services company that increases sales and profits and enhances customer experience for retailers, brands and independent operators using low-cost hardware and robotics, flexible cloud-based software and scalable operating partners.

About DropSpot

DropSpot is a mobile SaaS technology company optimizing the last-mile of ecommerce. The DropSpot App provides retail customers convenience and choice, offering multiple options to ship all their packages from any location using any carrier, to a secure DropSpot pickup location. Our cloud-based software and downloadable apps are easy to deploy and provide for a rich mobile user experience, with enhanced marketing opportunities for retail clients.

