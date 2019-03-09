SXSW Release It 2019 Pitch Competition Announces Lumos Helmet as Winner

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest product from Lumos Helmet called the Lumos "Matrix" Helmet, has been announced as the winner of SXSW's (South by Southwest) Release It Pitch Competition and will receive the award at the SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards on March 11.

SXSW Release It provides a platform for companies to launch a new and innovative product or service during a pitch competition on the opening day of the SXSW Conference.

Lumos Helmet

Ten cutting-edge companies launching a new product during the SXSW season presented to a panel of hand-picked judges, comprised of Todd Nuckols, Managing Director of Lighthouse Labs, Melissa Larson Youngblood, Co-Founder of Venn Ventures, and Jennifer Skjellum, Director of Programs at the CO.LAB. The winner was chosen based on which product or service was deemed most likely to succeed in the marketplace.

The Lumos "Matrix" Helmet is the latest and newest helmet from Lumos. Targeted at urban city cyclists, skaters, and electric scooter riders, the Lumos "Matrix" Helmet is designed with a sleek, urban aesthetic. It features several notable improvements and upgrades from the first Lumos Helmet including:

Front lights that are 2.5X brighter than the original, bright enough now to see the road ahead of you

An innovative back panel matrix of LEDs that feature unique lighting patterns specifically designed to make the rider stand out and be seen on the road

Animated turn signals that make them even easier to see and be understood, making them even more effective

The waitlist for the Lumos "Matrix" Helmet is now open at new.lumoshelmet.co. Pre-Orders will open this spring with delivery this fall.

CEO and Co-Founder Eu-wen Ding says, "The Lumos 'Matrix' Helmet is designed precisely for someone like the typical SXSW visitor, so we're psyched to get this validation from that community! Our mission is to protect a million heads by making the best helmets in the world. Launching the Lumos 'Matrix' is a step for us towards achieving that goal."

