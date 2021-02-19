SyBridge Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Active Industrial Solutions, Inc. And Active Industrial Solutions Tennessee, Inc.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge) a global technological leader in the tooling and mold industry, announced today that its subsidiary Concours Technologies ("Concours") has completed the acquisition of Active Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Active Industrial Solutions Tennessee, Inc. (collectively "AIS"). This transaction marks the further expansion by SyBridge in the mobility tooling industry, especially in the fast-growing lighting, fascia and grille segment. New York based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge in 2019 and committed $200 million of equity to create a market leader spanning across end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities to provide value-added solutions to its customers.

The combination of AIS and Concours will create the largest tooling and mold solutions provider in North America. In additional to greater economy of scale, this acquisition will also expand Concours' capabilities in highly complex precision tooling solutions for lighting applications.

Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, AIS is a leader in engineering, manufacturing and servicing complex plastic injection molds and lighting reflex components for the mobility industry. Founded in 1977, AIS has grown from a mold maker to a tooling solutions provider through continuously investing in the latest technologies and a strong commitment to lean manufacturing.

"AIS has been a strong player with an excellent reputation in quality and operations. Taking the best from both companies, we will create a transformative company to better meet customer needs in today's global tooling industry," said Andy Aiton, President of Concours. "The combined company will have a strong footprint across Canada, U.S., Mexico and Asia. This is a major step in our effort to build unmatched ability to take on large global tooling programs in the future."

Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge, added, "This transaction also includes a dedicated service facility in Southern U.S., which gives us a total of four customer service centers in North America. As we look to the future, service and technology are key drivers of our growth strategy."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technological leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Concours Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1994 and formerly known as Concours Mold, Concours Technologies designs, manufacturers and repairs tools and molds for its customers. With headquarters in Windsor, Ontario and additional manufacturing and services facilities in Alabama and Mexico, Concours Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SyBridge Technologies. For more information, please visit www.concourstechnologies.com.

About Active Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Active Industrial Solutions Tennessee, Inc.

Established in 1977, Active Industrial Solutions is a leader in engineering, manufacturing and servicing complex plastic injection molds and lighting reflex components for the automotive and household goods end-markets. It was acquired by Parkview Capital Partners in 1997 and is located in Windsor, Ontario.

Active Industrial Solutions Tennessee is a facility dedicated to mold repair and maintenance. It is owned by Active Industrial Solutions and located in Winchester, Tennessee. For more information, please visit https://www.activeindustrialsolutions.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

