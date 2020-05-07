Sycomp Achieves AWS Storage Competency Status

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, A Technology Company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status. This designation recognizes that Sycomp provides proven architecture and deployment skillsets to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Storage Competency differentiates Sycomp as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core storage categories – Backup & Recovery, Primary Storage, Archive, or Business Continuance/Disaster Recovery (BCDR), having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Our relationship with AWS continues to expand, and we are finding new opportunities and solutions to support our clients with our well-established skillsets," said Allen Shahdadi, Vice President of Global Sales at Sycomp. "As our clients transform toward hybrid infrastructure, and utilize cloud for more data needs, we are proud to be recognized for the expertise and support we provide in their journey towards success on AWS."

Sycomp has an extensive background in storage solutions in AWS and hybrid environments. Sycomp offers cloud storage solutions varying from optimizing cloud spend to migrating applications to a secure public cloud architecture. Their cloud solutions are designed to save money, make organizations more secure, improve application performance, and make cloud adoption easier.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Sycomp - Delivering Technology and Enterprise Security Solutions Globally. For more than 20 years, Sycomp has successfully created, delivered, and implemented complex IT solutions for the global marketplace. Internationally recognized, Sycomp is located in over 30 countries throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America.

