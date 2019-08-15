Sycuan Casino Resort Awarded AAA Four Diamond Rating

According to AAA, to receive a Four Diamond Rating an establishment must be upscale in all areas. This includes more refined and stylish accommodations, upscale décor and furniture, full-service restaurants, impressive architectural features, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

"The AAA rating system has set the standard in hospitality for several decades," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "Receiving the AAA Four Diamond Rating for our new hotel is an incredible honor and we are thrilled to be recognized for our artistic and detailed design, variety of new amenities and superior level of guest service."

Only 6.3 percent of the more than 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels make the Four Diamond list. For more information about AAA Inspections and Diamond Ratings visit www.aaa.com/diamonds.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 35 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

