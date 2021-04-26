Sydney Opera House And Honeywell Partner To Help Achieve The United Nations Global Goals

Sydney Opera House announced Honeywell as its first Global Goals partner. Tweet this

During the three-year partnership, the Opera House and Honeywell, a leader in building technologies, will collaborate on initiatives aligned with the Global Goals, including:

Helping the Opera House become climate-positive by 2023.

Collaborating on an event to discuss how engineers are contributing to positive social and environmental change.

Launching a program to support First Nations tertiary graduates with their chosen profession.

Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM said: "As we approach the Opera House's 50th anniversary in 2023, we are looking for more ways to work with organisations that share our vision for positive social and environmental change. So we are thrilled to welcome Honeywell as our first Global Goals partner.

"Honeywell technology has already helped the Opera House reduce its water consumption by 30% through improved monitoring and supported our goal of reducing energy use by 20%. This new partnership will enable an expanded range of significant projects, contributing to the huge collaborative effort required to achieve the Global Goals."

Honeywell Building Technologies President and CEO Vimal Kapur said: "We are pleased to work with the Opera House as its first Global Goals partner and demonstrate our shared values to protect the environment. The Opera House has long set the standard for more sustainable buildings in Australia with regards to improved energy efficiency, water management and waste reduction. We look forward to our continued collaboration to identify new solutions that will help our valued customer achieve their goal to become climate-positive by 2023."

NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said: "As a symbol of modern Australia, the Opera House has the power to inspire and shape positive change. This partnership is a great example of the arts, business and government coming together to achieve common goals. I look forward to seeing the Opera House and Honeywell collaborate over the next three years on initiatives that deliver a more sustainable and prosperous future for all."

In the lead-up to its 50th anniversary in 2023, the Opera House is seeking partners across Australia and globally to join its efforts to inspire positive change. This aligns with Global Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals, which encourages organisations to share knowledge, expertise, technology and financial resources.

Honeywell recently committed to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035. This commitment builds on the company's track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. About half of Honeywell's new product introduction research and development investment is directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

For more information about the Opera House's commitment to the Global Goals, see here.

For further media information, please contact:

Megan McGovern, Honeywell

+1 404 216 6186 | [email protected]

Melanie Wellington, Sydney Opera House

+61 2 9250 7172 / +61 143 709 081 | [email protected]



Sydney Opera House

The Opera House is a masterpiece that belongs to all Australians. It is the nation's premier tourism destination, a world-class performing arts centre and celebrated community meeting place, welcoming 10.9 million visitors to the site in 2019, including more than 2.1 million performance and tours patrons. A global beacon for creativity, the Opera House is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Deloitte has estimated its total social asset value to Australia at $6.2 billion. The Opera House is nearing completion of its Decade of Renewal, an ambitious program of major upgrades to ensure this 20th-century icon continues to inspire 21st-century artists, audiences and visitors.

Honeywell

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Honeywell

