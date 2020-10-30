Syfel Inc. Announces New Line of Safer Shopping Bags

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the grocery industry has been on the front lines in the battle to protect people from disease. From providing hand sanitizers and installing acrylic dividers, to packaging items formerly housed in loose bins and creating a safe flow of people through store aisles, grocers have done what they can to keep their customers safe.

Safety's in the Bag or Box Foldable Antimicrobial Boxes

The good news in this difficult year is that there is another weapon in the fight against disease. In an effort to support grocers during these trying times, Syfel Inc., producer of reusable bags, has created an extra measure to keep staff and customers safe. Antimicrobial reusable shopping bags and boxes are the next wave in protecting people from health hazards caused by microbes.

Syfel is the first and only North American supplier of reusable shopping bags that have an integrated antimicrobial technology, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, moulds and fungi. The technology is embedded in the bags and boxes during manufacturing and can be used on any fabric. The boxes are foldable and easy to clean. However, the protection remains even if they're not cleaned.

This effective additive has been tested to ISO standards and is recognized as FDA-compliant. It is not visible and cannot be smelled or tasted, ensuring that it does not affect foods. The protection it affords lasts throughout the lifetime of the bag.

Environmentally minded consumers have gladly embraced the use of reusable bags, which is good for the planet. These non-leaching bags and boxes do their bit, too, as they can be safely recycled.

And because our bags and boxes inhibit the growth of microbes by 99.99 per cent, users can be assured that even in the event of food leakage, the antimicrobial properties protect them from foodborne illnesses.

The grocery industry has been innovating solutions to protect customers throughout the pandemic. Syfel's antimicrobial bags and boxes are another excellent solution.

SOURCE Syfel Inc.