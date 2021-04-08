Syft® Survey Reveals How Hospital Supply Chains Impact Nurses, Patient Safety, and Margins

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syft®, a leading national provider of healthcare inventory control and end-to-end supply chain cost management software and services, today released findings from a survey of 100 hospital frontline nurses and nurse leaders that sought to understand their perspectives of hospital supply chains. The findings reveal that nurses face significant supply chain management problems that impact efficiency, patient safety, and hospital margins.

Conducted in February 2021 by Sage Growth Partners, a healthcare consultancy, the full results are included in Syft's new annual market report: "Nurses: The Secret Factor for Better Supply Chains."

Key findings include:

Nurses encounter significant supply chain documentation problems, and 80% want more supply chain automation tools

Eighty-five percent of nurses said they encounter challenges documenting supplies

Ninety-five percent said inaccurate physician preference cards decrease their efficiency

Sixty-five percent said their current supply documentation system is too time consuming

Many nurses said supply chain challenges impact patient safety

Eighty-six percent of nurses said they leave procedures to hunt for supplies at least occasionally, and 61% said this increases patient safety risks

Twenty-five percent said they don't always check product expiration or recall information, which increases risk of patient safety issues; 48% attributed this to lack of time

Supply chain problems take a significant toll on nurse stress and burnout

Eighty-six of nurses said their supply chain documentation system causes them stress

Thirty-three percent said hospital leadership is not working hard to reduce OR nurse stress

Eighteen percent said they have considered leaving their current role due to supply chain problems

Nurses say supply chain problems result in excess waste and lower margins

Seventy-six percent of nurses said supply shortages are common, and 23% said that the greatest impact of this is reduced revenue

Thirty-three percent lack access to waste-reduction tools like barcode scanning

Twelve percent said their OR wastes supplies in more than a quarter of cases

"Hospitals are taking steps to improve their supply chains after seeing vulnerabilities exposed by COVID-19, but these findings show that they won't be successful until they start factoring in the nurse experience," says Todd Plesko, CEO of Syft. "Nurses are experiencing pervasive and troubling challenges related to efficiency, patient safety, waste, and mental health due to supply chains not recognizing their needs. Creating a more nurse-centric supply chain is critical to every hospital's success."

Methodology

Syft commissioned Sage Growth Partners , a healthcare consultancy, to conduct the independent survey of 100 nurses in February 2021. Respondents included licensed practical nurses/registered nurses (45%), nurse managers (39%), chief nursing officers (5%), directors of surgery/surgical services/perioperative services (5%), nurse practitioners (5%), and directors of nursing (1%). For more demographics and methodology, download the full report.

About Syft®

Syft® enables enterprise-wide inventory management and disaster recovery solutions through a powerful combination of services, automation tools, and real-time data analytics. The comprehensive Syft Synergy® platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions and facilitates immediate supply savings with a range of capabilities including master data management, inventory services, supply chain management software, analytics, and advanced reporting. Founded in 1999, Syft is used by more than 245 customers (970 U.S. hospitals) to control costs, processes, and productivity across the entire organization. For more information, visit Syft at www.syftco.com .

