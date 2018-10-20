Syhdee warns consumers of potential danger associated with Type A+B LED tube lamps

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UL recently identified risks associated with Type A+B LED tube lamps produced by Shenzhen Syhdee Co., Ltd. (Syhdee) and are currently available in the US. When installing the tube lamp as a Type A application, the lamp can be connected to the circuit via the non-"L, N" pin without the need to turn off the power. As a result, there is the risk of a shock hazard as a short circuit may occur if the installer touches the other exposed pin.

Syhdee has now issued a notice warning consumers of the potential danger when installing and using the lamps.