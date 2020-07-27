Sylvia Goldschmidt is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvia Goldschmidt is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Prominent Attorney for her outstanding contributions in the field of Law and acknowledgment of her excellence as Founding Partner with Goldschmidt & Genovese LLP.

Situated at 81 Main Street #405, Goldschmidt & Genovese offers legal services in the areas of matrimonial and family law, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, same-sex relationships, family court, international family law, divorce, child custody and visitation, property distribution, child support, and spousal support, post-divorce and post-judgment modifications and enforcements, and collaborative law and mediation.

As a testament to the firm's success, Super Lawyers, U.S. News, Best Lawyers, American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), and the Institute for Applied Management & Law (IAML) recognized Goldschmidt & Genovese LLP as a top firm.

Highly venerated in the legal community, Ms. Goldschmidt has been practicing law since 1983. She represents clients throughout Westchester County and nearby areas in New York, specializing in matrimonial and family law, divorce, custody, child support, and property division.



An academic scholar, Ms. Goldschmidt attended Brooklyn Law School where she earned a Juris Doctorate (JD) and New York University School of Law where she earned a Master of Laws (LLM).

Remaining at the forefront in her field, Ms. Goldschmidt has maintained active memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial, president of the U.S. Chapter of the International Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and executive committee member of the Family Law Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). Previously, she served as the president of the New York Chapter of the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and co-chair of the Matrimonial Committee of the Westchester Women's Bar Association.

On top of these accomplishments, Ms. Goldschmidt has shared her breadth of knowledge in multiple publications and as a lecturer at Pace Law School, NYSBA, and various bar associations.

For more information, please visit https://www.goldschmidtgenovese.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

