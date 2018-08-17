Symbility Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Symbility Solutions Inc. ("Symbility" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SY), a global software company focused on modernizing the insurance industry, announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018.

"The first half of 2018 saw global economic losses from natural disasters down 64 percent from the 10-year average1, resulting in the lowest claims volumes in five years2. Although Symbility achieved 10 percent revenue growth over the first half of 2018, the steep decline in weather severity has impacted our property division's revenue." said James Swayze, CEO of Symbility. "Most encouraging over the first half is that the number of contract signings in our Property segment increased 148 percent in 2018 as compared to 2017. The combination of contract signings, pipeline expansion, new product launches and the strength of our strategic services allows us to reiterate our revenue guidance of $40 million for 2018 and feel very confident about continued, strong growth in the coming years."

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018 , was 9.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the same period in 2017, an increase of 9 percent. Consolidated revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , was $17.5 million compared to $15.9 million over the same period in 2017, an increase of 10 percent.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

in thousands of dollars three months ended June 30 six months ended June 30, Continuing Operations 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $8,962 $8,205 $17,514 $15,943 Cost of Sales $2,320 $2,415 $4,441 $4,737 Expenses $7,257 $6,681 $13,597 $13,216 Net Loss ($571) ($893) ($471) ($2,023) Adjusted EBITDA3 $224 $371 $1,052 $2 Loss per share4 ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.00) ($0.01)

in thousands of dollars three months ended June 30 six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income (loss) $14,487 ($899) $14,662 ($2,033) Income (loss) per share2 $0.06 ($0.00) $0.06 ($0.01)

As at June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $22,076 $8,238 Total Assets $52,258 $37,971 Total long term liabilities $107 $389

three months ended June 30, six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2018 2017 2018 2017 IFRS Net Income (Loss) $14,487 ($899) $14,662 ($2,033) Discontinued operations ($15,058) $6 ($15,133) 10 Finance income, net (47) (5) (64) (9) Depreciation and amortization 448 493 901 1,097 Stock-based compensation 167 241 326 387 Transaction Expense 224 528 349 528 Income tax expense 3 7 11 22 Adjusted EBITDA (Continuing Operations)1 $224 $371 $1,052 $2

1 Global Catastrophe Recap: First Half of 2018", Aon Benfield, July 2018, pg3. 2 "P&C industry combined ratio for Q1 2018 lowest in past 5 years", PropertyCasualty360, May 24, 2018, https://www.propertycasualty360.com/2018/05/24/pc-industry-combined-ratio-for-q1-2018-lowest-in-p/. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring gains or losses including transaction costs related to acquisition and restructuring cost. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by IASB. All other financial measures referenced herein have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless stated otherwise. 4 In Canadian dollars, rounded to the nearest cent.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

Symbility will host a live webcast and conference call Aug. 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1804244/EA67DE9BCE2A92180ADB9C25BEB468B6. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 for international participants. A replay of the webcast will be available on Symbility's website.

ABOUT SYMBILITY

Symbility (TSX.V: SY) believes in creating world-class experiences that simplify business and improve lives. With a history in modernizing insurance claims solutions for the property and health industries, Symbility has established itself as a partner that puts security, efficiency and customer experience first. Symbility PROPERTY™ brings smarter thinking to property insurance. Our strategic services team, Symbility INTERSECT™ empowers a variety of businesses with smarter mobile and IoT product development strategy, design thinking and engineering excellence. We push industries forward and prove that change for the better is entirely possible. symbilitysolutions.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company, its products and operations and the contemplated financing. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of the Company discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations, and the factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form of the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on their behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company has no obligation to update such statements.

This press release should be read in conjunction with Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, copies of which can be found at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Symbility Solutions Inc.



Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30,



2018 Dec. 31,



2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 22,076 8,238 Accounts receivable 5,868 7,651 Prepaid expenses 1,258 1,614 Tax credits receivables 678 665 29,880 18,168 Long-term assets Restricted cash deposits 4,225 Prepaid expenses 35 54 Security deposits 118 115 Property and equipment 417 502 Intangible assets 7,570 8,369 Goodwill 10,763 10,763 53,008 37,971 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable 995 1,786 Accrued liabilities 2,973 4,079 Provisions 904 220 Deferred revenue 3,255 2,121 8,127 8,206 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities and others 107 7 Customer deposits - 382 8,234 8,595 Shareholders' equity 44,774 29,376 53,008 37,971

Symbility Solutions Inc. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Unaudited - In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data three-month period ended June 30, six-month period ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Continuing Operations Revenue Software and other 6,426 6,390 11,945 12,042 Professional services 2,716 1,815 5,569 3,901 Total Revenue 8,962 8,205 17,514 15,943 Cost of sales Software and other 888 961 1,668 1,917 Professional services 1,432 1,454 2,773 2,820 Total cost of sales 2,320 2,415 4,441 4,737 Gross Profit 6,642 5,790 13,073 11,206 Expenses Sales and Marketing 3,648 3,203 6,892 6,700 General and administration 2,289 2,008 4,574 4,242 Research and development 929 822 1,723 1,510 Depreciation, amortization, and foreign exchange 167 120 59 236 Transaction 224 528 349 528 7,257 6,681 13,597 13,216 Loss before finance income, net and income tax expense (615) (891) (524) (2,010) Finance income, net (47) (5) (64) (9) Loss Before Income Tax Expense (568) (886) (460) (2,001) Income Tax Expense 3 7 11 22 Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period from continuing operations (571) (893) (471) (2,023) Discontinued Operations Net income (loss) for the period from discontinued operations 15,058 (6) 15,133 (10) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 14,487 (899) 14,662 (2,033) Basic and diluted loss and comprehensive loss per common share from continuing operations (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) Basic and diluted income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share 0.06 (0.00) 0.06 (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 239,835,319 238,988,822 239,655,578 238,955,544 Diluted 248,993,791 238,988,822 248,208,996 238,955,544

SOURCE Symbility Solutions Inc.

