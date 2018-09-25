Symco, Inc. Brings AV Technology Showcases to Boston and NYC

STIRLING, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symco, Inc., which represents leading electronics manufacturers in the communications industry, will hold its Fall Technology Showcases October 2nd and 4th in Boston and New York City.

"With the help of our Manufacturing Partners and AVIXA (formerly InfoComm International), this is the 16th year we've produced these local educational opportunities," explained Frank M. Culotta, President of Symco, Inc.

The showcases are held in Boston and Manhattan each fall and in the DC Metro area and Philadelphia in the spring and include approximately 20 industry brands such as Panacast, Utelogy, Global Cache, and Klipsh.

"In addition to a full day of AVIXA CTS RU accredited classes at each location, this fall in New York City, we're co-hosting our first ever Higher Education Technology Managers Breakfast with partners FSR and Biamp," added Culotta.

This will be an hour dedicated to sharing the challenges and solutions among some of the leading colleges and universities in the NY area.

Attendees at these showcase events include consultants, integrators, and end-users from the commercial AV and IT space. The Boston showcase typically attracts about 100 participants and approximately 250 at the NYC event. The day is filled with opportunities to see and hear about leading technology solutions, meet and talk with Symco's Manufacturing Partners directly, and to network and share best practices in the industry. Anyone interested in participating can find registration information on the Symco Technology Showcases web site.

About Symco, Inc.:

Symco is a Manufacturers' Representative firm that covers the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast territories focusing on professional/commercial communication solutions for the education, corporate, government, transportation, medical, business, house of worship and industrial markets. After more than 40 years in the industry, Symco has strong, well-established relationships with resellers and consultants allowing it to introduce new products and manufacturers, and to penetrate markets very quickly.

For more information, visit https://www.symcoinc.com/product-lines.

