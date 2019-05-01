Symmons Industries Announces the Launch of Symmons Water Management

A non-invasive installation process

Data sync to cloud via private network with no impact to hotel WiFi

24/7 monitoring and real-time notifications for water issues

Control over water system performance

Immediate results

Of the platform launch, Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue the spirit of customer-focused innovation on which Symmons was founded by introducing the industry's first cloud-based water management platform to help our hospitality customers eliminate one of their major pain points: water issues resulting in negative guest experiences."

Today's launch of Symmons Water Management builds on Symmons' 80-year history of improving water experiences. Symmons eliminated the problem of "Shower Shock" with the invention of Safetymix®, the first pressure-balancing valve, which brought about major revisions to plumbing code standards nationally. Most recently, Symmons launched the Temptrol Rapid Install™ shower valve, making the highest quality shower valve in the industry faster and easier to install.

About Symmons Industries, Inc.

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products, producing a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed products for everything from private homes to five-star hotels. Built on an 80+ year foundation of quality craftsmanship, Symmons places a premium on exceptional service. Beginning with the Temptrol® pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, Symmons has always known it's what's inside that matters most. Today, we continue to innovate with custom fittings that create distinctive design solutions for commercial projects through Symmons Design Studio. It's an inner strength and outward focus that makes Symmons the smart choice. Built to last, designed to stand out, and backed by a customer-first culture.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada, and Asia. For more information, please visit symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

