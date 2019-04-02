Symmons Industries Announces the Launch of the New Temptrol Shower Valve

Originally released in 1968, the Temptrol shower valve put an end to Shower Shock, which refers to the sudden and dangerous change in temperature that occurs when a toilet is flushed or hot water is run elsewhere in the plumbing system while someone is showering. Today's launch is the first major change to the Temptrol valve in over 50 years, making the highest quality shower valve in the industry now faster and easier to install.

What's new about the Temptrol valve:

Inlets and outlets are on one common plane — fits in a 2x3 or modular wall

Available factory-installed PEX crimp, PEX cold expansion, and CPVC connections

Stringer mounts are built into casting

Available test cap

Back-to-back installation with same valve body

What hasn't changed about the Temptrol valve:

Still uses TA-10 flow control spindle

Stainless-steel piston

Red brass casting

Available with integral service stops

Temperature limit stop screw

Compatible with existing and future Symmons trims

Made in Braintree, MA

Of the new Temptrol launch, Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The launch of our new valve is a true delivery on our commitment to putting our customers first by saving them significant time and labor costs required for installation. This is a remarkable achievement, yet another milestone in Symmons' rich 80-year history of innovation."

For more information about the new Temptrol valve, please visit: symmons.com/temptrol

About Symmons Industries, Inc.

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products, producing a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed products for everything from private homes to five-star hotels. Built on an 80+ year foundation of quality craftsmanship, Symmons places a premium on exceptional service. Beginning with the Temptrol® pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, Symmons has always known it's what's inside that matters most. Today, we continue to innovate with custom fittings that create distinctive design solutions for commercial projects through Symmons Design Studio. It's an inner strength and outward focus that makes Symmons the smart choice. Built to last, designed to stand out, and backed by a customer-first culture.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

SOURCE Symmons Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.symmons.com

