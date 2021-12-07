Symmons Industries Nominated For 2021 Massachusetts Manufacturer Of The Year

While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains causing backorders, project delays, and price fluctuations across industries, Symmons Industries and their Massachusetts-based manufacturing operation maintained the integrity of its product pipeline. The Symmons ReadyStock™ program was recently expanded to encompass 600 product SKUs guaranteed to ship in any quantity within three days. Symmons established the ReadyStock program to provide up-to-the-minute insight on product availability across its major product lines.

"I am so very proud to have nominated Symmons Industries for this honor. This Braintree-based manufacturer quickly pivoted and adapted its business operations during the Massachusetts Phase 1 Reopening Plan. Specifically, it was able to adapt its production line and rehire dedicated employees who were let go during the Commonwealth's emergency shutdown," said Senator Timilty. "Moreover, Symmons continues to push innovation through its products, its operations, and, most importantly, its people."

"On behalf of the entire Symmons team, I am honored to receive this award and recognition from Senator Timilty and the Manufacturing Caucus," said Tim O'Keeffe, CEO of Symmons Industries. "Over the past year we have transformed many parts of our company to ensure the safety of our team and to better service our customers, and as a result 2021 will be the strongest year in the 82-year history of Symmons. This award stands as a testament to the dedication and resiliency of every single one of our team members."

The Massachusetts Legislature's Manufacturing Caucus sponsors the annual Massachusetts Manufacturing Awards, which showcase innovative and revolutionary manufacturing capabilities and products across the Commonwealth. Formed in August 2014, the Manufacturing Caucus includes more than 60 legislators from around the Commonwealth. Lawmakers focus on training for manufacturing employees, encouraging innovation by helping start-ups access resources, and expanding apprenticeship opportunities in key manufacturing sectors.

ABOUT SYMMONS INDUSTRIES:

Established in Boston in 1939, Symmons invented the SafetyMix® pressure-balancing shower valve, and has been a leading manufacturer of high-quality, durable shower valves, faucets, control valves, and other plumbing products ever since. In 1968, Symmons created the Temptrol® pressure-balancing shower valve, designed entirely of solid brass and stainless steel to offset potential scalding temperatures when water system pressures fluctuate.

Manufactured in Massachusetts, the Temptrol has become the benchmark for safe and consistent water temperatures in residential, commercial, and institutional bath environments. Symmons offers more than 9000 quality products for the plumbing industry, crafted for durability and reliability, and backed by an industry-best Customer Service team based in the U.S.

