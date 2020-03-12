Symmons Industries Recognized as a Wellness Workday's Best Wellness Employer Gold Recipient

"Symmons employees are our biggest asset and their health and wellbeing is of utmost concern. Wellness at Symmons has truly been looked at holistically touching areas across financial, mental, nutritional and physical needs," says Keisha O'Marde, Director of Human Resources at Symmons Industries. "We are proud of the steps we've taken to help our employees stay active and healthy and this award reflects our commitment to them."

The Best Wellness Employer certification recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs. Experts from Wellness Workdays, Harvard Medical School and many other leading organizations developed the rigorous evaluation standards for the eligibility requirements. Symmons will be featured at Wellness Workdays' 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2, 2020.

About Symmons Industries

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products. Backed by a customer-first culture, Symmons offers a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed plumbing products for residential and commercial applications. Symmons' pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, in combination with its expansive premium products for kitchen and bath makes Symmons truly the smart choice in plumbing. Symmons continues to innovate within the custom fitting's category, creating distinctive design solutions for premium hospitality and condominium projects.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately-held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

