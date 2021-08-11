Symphony IndustrialAI Appoints Barry Johnson President of Digital Manufacturing

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony IndustrialAI announced today the appointment of Barry Johnson as president of Digital Manufacturing. The move supports Symphony IndustrialAI's rapid growth and its expansion into enterprise AI solutions for plant operations, visibility, and performance. The announcement comes on the heels of two additional key hires for the Symphony IndustrialAI's digital manufacturing division, Vice President of Products Prashant Jagarlapudi and Chief Revenue Officer Ron Posey.

Johnson is an experienced senior executive with more than 25 years of demonstrated success in the industrial software sector, driving revenue growth and improving business performance internationally. Johnson previously served in multiple executive roles at Rockwell Automation, including global vice president of software sales. Before Rockwell, Barry held numerous software roles at GE, driving growth organically and inorganically.

"Enterprise AI in industrial applications has reached an inflection point, and Barry and his team are on the leading edge," said Symphony IndustrialAI Chief Executive Officer Dominic Gallello. "As a transformational change leader, Barry plays a key role in fueling growth through close work with sales, product management, engineering, and professional services teams. Prashant and Ron bring added power to our work in digital manufacturing and Enterprise AI."

"With the launch of the EurekaAI industrial platform and Symphony IndustrialAI's digital manufacturing solutions, we are working with leaders across industrial applications to make strides in enterprise AI adoption," said Johnson. "2021 is a year of immense transformation as we lay the digital foundation for the success of tomorrow's industrial and manufacturing champions. There's no team better suited to accelerate this evolution than Symphony IndustrialAI."

These appointments follow Symphony IndustrialAI's introduction of the end-to-end Eureka AI platform for manufacturing and the acquisition of Savigent.

About Symphony IndustrialAI

Symphony IndustrialAI is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry-leading EurekaAI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of assets and workflows in manufacturing plants globally and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence. Symphony IndustrialAI digital manufacturing solutions connect devices, processes, people, and systems enabling harmonizing plant automation and control. Symphony IndustrialAI plant performance applications span asset predictive maintenance and process health and optimization, maintaining high availability of equipment, extending the life of capital assets, and reducing process variability. Symphony IndustrialAI solutions provide high value to its users by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

