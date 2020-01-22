Symphony MediaAI Streamlines Financial Operations for Media Industry with Launch of SaaS Solution

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony MediaAI, a portfolio company of SymphonyAI Group, today announced the launch of Revedia Revenue Management, its SaaS solution designed to optimize the finance function for the media industry. Revedia Revenue Management enhances distributor, subscriber, and revenue management capabilities for affiliate finance and signal management teams.

Revedia Revenue Management helps finance teams realize financial benefits and efficiencies, as well as capture and analyze subscriber activity to drive growth and manage revenue. Revedia Revenue Management is built on the Symphony MediaAI team's more than 15 years of hands-on experience in managing the affiliate finance function for many of the leading content providers in the media industry. The result is a proven, secure, and scalable software solution that meets the precise needs of affiliate financial management.

Revedia Revenue Management gives customers the ability to comprehensively manage daily transactions efficiently and cost-effectively, delivering greater control over their financial and operational needs. Its capabilities are:

Smart: Business logic and programmatic controls assure full reconciliation of financial activities

Business logic and programmatic controls assure full reconciliation of financial activities Integrated: Supports data integration with general ledger and CRM software

Supports data integration with general ledger and CRM software Scalable: Stress-tested to support large data sets and high revenue volumes

Stress-tested to support large data sets and high revenue volumes Secure: Role-based security and fine-grained financial controls

"Revedia Revenue Management provides the robust and accurate capabilities media and entertainment companies require today, with the efficiency and flexibility for in-house financial management teams," said Mark Moeder, CEO of Symphony MediaAI. "Built by industry finance experts, this SaaS solution embodies our commitment to providing the nation's leading content owners with the expertise and insights to make data-driven decisions that boost revenue."

About Symphony MediaAI

Symphony MediaAI is the leading provider of financial management services and AI-powered technology solutions that help accelerate revenue growth for the global media industry. Symphony MediaAI experts deliver financial and audit insights to more than 90 percent of the U.S. media industry and develop proven software solutions for revenue integrity and strategic revenue management across all distribution channels. Website: http://www.symphonymedia.com

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate approaching $300 million. Over 1,600 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley's most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Website: www.symphonyai.com

