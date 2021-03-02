Symphony SummitAI Names Ryan van Biljon as Vice President of Sales

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI announced today the appointment of Ryan van Biljon as the vice president of sales for the Americas, leading the company to new growth in North America.

"Symphony SummitAI is the new generation of AI IT service, asset and operations management," said van Biljon. "The efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control possible for IT management on an AI platform unlocks tremendous value for customers of all sizes. SummitAI's value proposition of cutting IT operational costs dramatically and implementing faster than any other platform on the market is what drew me to the company. These are just a few of the core values customers are seeking as they undertake digital transformation."

With expertise spanning the fields of technology, customer experience, and business development, van Biljon is an industry leader in both the sales and application of service management technologies.

Van Biljon's 20-year career has given him a deep understanding of all aspects within IT management, service management, and operations. He has led revenue teams at Apple, Dell, and Xerox and spearheaded the growth of service desk startup Samanage to its $350 million acquisition.

"Our powerful AI-driven IT management suite accelerates the automation of IT and enterprise services, asset and operations management, increases productivity, and enhances user experience," said Satyen Vyas, Symphony SummitAI CEO. "These strengths match Ryan's talent for identifying customers who are ready to modernize their service management footprint through a differentiated solution like ours. We believe that Ryan will help SummitAI showcase these qualities across the Americas and ensure we stand apart from the competition."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI's advanced, modular solution unifies service management, asset management, and operations management into a single, easy-to-use platform. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and many more verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering their IT costs using Symphony SummitAI. Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. Website: www.symphonysummit.com.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

