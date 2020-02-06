Symphony Talent and SmashFly Continue Collaborative Momentum With Return of Transform 2020 Recruitment Marketing Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in employer brand services and candidate experience technology, and SmashFly Technologies, the pioneering recruitment marketing and CRM platform, today announced the return of the Transform Recruitment Marketing Conference in Boston, June 3-4. After Symphony Talent's acquisition of SmashFly in November 2019, the combined company will co-host the industry event, amplifying its vision to help global enterprises transform the talent experience.

Inaugurated in 2016 as the first-ever recruitment marketing conference, Transform will unite 250 of talent acquisition's most daring and influential thinkers to focus on how to "Form the Future" of recruitment marketing. The agenda will dive deep into business, recruiting, talent and personal transformation, led by keynotes Sarah Hurwitz, Michelle Obama's former chief speechwriter, and Jake Wood, former Marine, winner of the 2018 Pat Tillman Award for Courage, and CEO of Team Rubicon, a non-profit that hires veterans to deliver disaster relief around the globe. Other initial speakers include Elaine Orler, founder and CEO of TalentFunction; Chris Kneeland, cofounder and chief content officer of The Gathering of Cult Brands; and Torin Ellis, industry-respected diversity strategist.

"Transform's growth as an event, a community and a movement has been critical to advance the discipline of recruitment marketing; it brings together the people who have been thinking differently about candidate and talent experience for years, but never had a 'home,'" said Roopesh Nair, CEO of Symphony Talent. "I'm incredibly excited to propel this conference with our combined forces, giving the industry's trailblazers a platform to share their stories and expertise." Nair will kick off the conference with the opening keynote on June 3.

Last year's event at The Revere Hotel in Boston saw 200 attendees in-person and 2,500 live stream registrants across six continents. 2019 emcee Tim Sackett, president of HRU Technical Resources, will return to the mainstage in 2020.

"It's incredible to see a newly-created conference become so memorable and impactful, and it's why I keep coming back," said Sackett. "Practitioners attend for the first-class speakers, usable content and tons of real time to connect with the people who do what they do. They leave feeling more energized and inspired to think and act bigger."

Marquee sponsors currently include Altru, Appcast, SparcStart, Stories Incorporated, Ultimate, and ZipRecruiter. More details regarding additional speakers, sponsors and the full agenda are forthcoming.

