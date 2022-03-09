Symphony Talent Invests in Internal Diversity and Customer Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader of recruitment marketing technology, announced the appointment of three key C-suite roles: Chief Operating Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

The C-level positions support the organisation in exceeding customer care and retention goals, optimising implementations and integrations, and defining clear customer paths.

Symphony Talent's leadership advancements include:

Tyler Holbrook to Chief Operating Officer : Tyler joined the organisation in 2003. As COO, he supports the leadership team in strategising and meeting 2022 goals.

: Tyler joined the organisation in 2003. As COO, he supports the leadership team in strategising and meeting 2022 goals. Lisa Bordinat to Chief Customer Officer : Lisa joined the organisation in 2011. She will lead the renewed focus on customer experience to train internal teams, optimise customer implementations, and strengthen partner integrations.

: Lisa joined the organisation in 2011. She will lead the renewed focus on customer experience to train internal teams, optimise customer implementations, and strengthen partner integrations. Sophie Léguillette to Chief Marketing Officer: In 2022, Marketing will focus on growth and organisational alignment, and Sophie, who joined Symphony in 2021, will support a defined go-to-market plan that complements product evolution and clear customer paths.

"It's wonderful to be part of a change that will trickle down throughout the entire org," said Sophie Leguillette, Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Talent, on becoming Symphony's third female C-level executive. "The ST mantra is 'automate tasks, empower teams.' I'm taking that to heart as I open critical roles, grow from within, and double down on how our team operates. We are here to communicate our customers' successes, and we need the right people and processes to do it well."

"Our people should take pride in what they do and who they work with. Investing in diverse teams leads to a variety of strategies for creating customer value and helps strengthen our culture, product, and ultimately, moves our customers forward," said Roopesh Nair, CEO & President, Symphony Talent.

These leaders complement our current team of Roopesh Nair, Ajay Kutty, Jennifer Harrigan, Carl Calarco, Simon Phillips, and Gunnar Kiene.

More details are available at: https://www.symphonytalent.com/en/about-us/.

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design and recruitment technology support more than 600 customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

