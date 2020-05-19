Symphony Talent Supports the 2020 Candidate Experience Awards as a North American Platinum Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Symphony Talent , a global leader in transforming brand experiences through talent marketing software and services, , has become a North American Platinum sponsor for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"We're excited to have Symphony Talent as a Platinum sponsor this year. Their strong combination of brand services and technology platform ensure that candidates, employees and employers engage in regular communication, a key differentiator of improving all talent experiences," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "The annual Talent Board Benchmark Research Program helps employers around the world better understand that communication and feedback are vital to a better candidate experience and Symphony Talent is a big supporter of this mission."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open .

"People make connections with brands and through experiences, not just jobs. The CandE research program provides employers with invaluable insights on their talent experience, directly from the talent navigating it," said Roopesh Nair, CEO of Symphony Talent. "We can't transform talent acquisition or empower recruiting teams without this type of candidate research."

Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

About Symphony Talent

Combining industry-leading talent marketing software and services, Symphony Talent transforms the experiences between companies and talent. In 2019, they acquired SmashFly Technologies; the combined talent marketing platform unifies CRM, career site and programmatic advertising to help talent acquisition automate tasks for efficiency and empower teams for interaction. Symphony Talent fuels Fortune 1000 brands across the globe. To learn more, visit www.symphonytalent.coom and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_.

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

