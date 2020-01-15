Symphony Talent to Unveil Immersive Candidate Journey Exhibit as Executive Sponsor of Inaugural Talent Acquisition Week 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28-30, 2020, the popular Social Recruiting Strategies Conference (SRSC), Employer Branding Strategies Conference (EBSC), and Talent Sourcing Strategies Summit converge under one roof at GSMI's Talent Acquisition Week (TA Week) . A 3-in-1 ticket provides attendees with all-access, allowing for the most comprehensive conference experience and endless networking opportunities with the brightest in the industry. TA Week will be hosted in the heart of San Francisco, at Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF.

GSMI GSMI

As the executive sponsor of the conference, Symphony Talent plans to unveil its " Moments That Matter " exhibit at TA Week as the first experiential exhibit where talent leaders can walk through the candidate experience. The exhibit features over 100 data points and quotes from industry experts and practitioners, research on Fortune 500 brands, direct access to eight free eBooks and reports, and seven subject matter experts.

"There isn't a more critical time in talent marketing than now to take a careful look at your candidate experience. Our exhibit both encourages and enables talent leaders to do precisely that – considering all of the physical and digital touchpoints of today's candidate journey," said Roopesh Nair, CEO, Symphony Talent. "We're thrilled to partner with TA Week, and to bring to light insights and data from our billions of candidate touchpoints tracked each year."

Symphony Talent , which recently acquired SmashFly , will join the impressive conference floor to offer #TA_Week attendees access to its cutting-edge employer branding services and candidate experience solutions.

Leading talent acquisition practitioners converge at this 3-in-1 event to share best practices, tools, case studies and metrics for recruiting success in the candidate-centric market. Attendees and speakers will share experiences in how to effectively leverage an integrated talent acquisition strategy - unlocking the power of personalization and automation with technology and employer brand to find the best candidates, all while staying true to the human element of the process.

"Symphony Talent's presence as our Executive Sponsor will offer our attendees and speakers an undeniably unique experience. They are redefining how employers and talent connect with programmatic media & employer branding solutions. Come check them out at the Exhibit and AfterGlow party - you won't want to miss what they have in store for #TA_Week!"

- Kara Mignanelli, TAW Executive Director, GSMI

Featured speakers include:

Sara Erickson, Sr. Recruitment Marketing Specialist, Ecolab

Recruitment Marketing Specialist, Ecolab Aaron Kraljev , Head of Talent & Employer Brand, Fisher Investments

, Head of Talent & Employer Brand, Fisher Investments Arthur Matuszewski , VP, Talent Acquisition, Better Mortgage

, VP, Talent Acquisition, Better Mortgage Chloé Rada, Director of Talent Administration, Technology & Branding, Sodexo

Alex Murray , Manager, Marketing and Communication, Futureforce, Salesforce

, Manager, Marketing and Communication, Futureforce, Salesforce Bryan Chaney , Director, Employer Brand and Talent Attraction, Indeed

Exhibition space is sold out; however, for other sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Hara at kelly.hara@gsmiweb.com or call 888.409.4418.

A limited number of press passes are available to credentialed members of the media. Contact Kathryn Quant at kathryn@gsmiweb.com .

Attendee registration can be completed online or by calling 888.409.4418. Use code SYMPHONYTALENT for 15% off registration.

Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn and follow #TA_Week.

About GSMI

GSMI is a leader in executive education, creating conferences that combine rich learning environments with the opportunity to network with today's most relevant thought leaders. Based in San Diego, California, with a footprint in over 100 countries, GSMI has reached over 92% of Fortune 500 companies and was named one of San Diego's Top 100 Emerging Companies 2012-2017.

Media contact:

Kathryn Quant

Partnerships & Marketing

232401@email4pr.com

916-223-1512

SOURCE GSMI

Related Links

http://www.gsmiweb.com

