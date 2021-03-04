SymphonyAI Names Charles Zedlewski Operating Partner as Demand for Enterprise AI Accelerates

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in enterprise AI solutions for key vertical sectors including life sciences, health care, retail, CPG, manufacturing, financial services, and media, announced today Charles Zedlewski has joined the company as an operating partner. Charles will work across several of SymphonyAI's vertical sectors to maximize the value of its Eureka enterprise AI platform and technology and accelerate innovation based on this industry-leading technology.

"SymphonyAI is uniquely positioned to lead the realization of enterprise AI," said Zedlewski. "Over the last decade, hundreds of enterprises have demonstrated the potential to build tremendous value by becoming AI-driven businesses. But variations in experience, data, talent, and process have created outsized gains for some businesses and expensive failures for others. Symphony brings together a unique set of products, platforms, and technologies that are unique in the AI ecosystem. We want every customer to achieve the same consistent success building business value as an AI-driven enterprise. I'm excited to be a part of the SymphonyAI story at this juncture in our progress."

Zedlewski is an experienced general manager and product executive for leading software platform and applications companies. He was most recently the general manager of strategic businesses and senior vice president of products at Cloudera. He led the creation and acquisition of Cloudera's products, helping to establish the company as the category creator and market leader, growing from startup to more than $700 million in annual recurring revenue. Before Cloudera, Zedlewski held various technology and product leadership roles at SAP, BEA Systems, and venture-backed startups, where he helped create several new products and businesses.

Zedlewski has also served as an investor and adviser to multiple successful B2B companies in data systems, open-source platforms, and AI applications. He earned an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor's in economics from Carleton College.

"At SymphonyAI, we are focused on the right talent to fulfill our mission to deliver the next generation of industry-led enterprise AI delivers on the promise of substantial economic value," said SymphonyAI Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "Charles embodies our single-minded drive to strengthen the loop between the best leaders and the technology that enables them to bring tomorrow's innovations forward for all of us."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for the digital transformation of the business enterprise, across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

CONTACT: Chris Gale, [email protected]

SOURCE SymphonyAI

Related Links

https://www.symphonyai.com/

