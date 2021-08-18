SymphonyAI Welcomes Chris Hasslinger as Senior Investment Partner

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, an enterprise AI company offering high-value solutions for key vertical sectors, announced today that Chris Hasslinger has joined the company as a senior investment partner. Hasslinger will be responsible for driving investment, partnership, and acquisition activity across SymphonyAI.

"SymphonyAI's proven ability to accelerate growth, its established position in key markets including healthcare, and advanced EurekaAI technology platform position the company to define the future of enterprise AI," said Hasslinger. "Many AI offerings on the market today require lengthy and expensive commitments and are narrowly focused for specialized use. SymphonyAI's combination of cutting-edge technology and vertical sector expertise with bold strategic investment delivers unique value to customers while creating the leader in enterprise AI. I'm excited to join a team that is empowering entire companies and industries."

Hasslinger has driven billions in aggregate acquisition value over his nearly three decades of experience leading deal-making and partnership strategies in the healthcare and software industries. He was most recently senior vice president responsible for acquisitions and partnerships at OptumInsight, the healthcare technology and analytics business of UnitedHealth Group. Before Optum, Hasslinger spent nearly two decades in investment banking, where he focused on enterprise software growth companies, including buy and sell-side M&A and both public and private market financing.

"At SymphonyAI, we're focused on providing businesses with the next generation of value-driven, vertical AI solutions they need to compete and grow," said SymphonyAI Founder and Chairman Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. "Finding the right team to support the growth of those solutions, and to share them with the industries in which they'll have the most impact, is critical. Chris will be an integral member of the team as someone who is emblematic of our belief that the best innovations come from leaders with a proven depth of industry-specific, forward-thinking results."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and the public sector. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals supporting more than 5,500 customers. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

CONTACT: Chris Gale, [email protected]

SOURCE SymphonyAI

Related Links

https://www.symphonyai.com

