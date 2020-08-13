SymphonyRM and Silverline partner to deliver Health AI Powered Patient Engagement Software integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM today announced a new premier relationship with Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Partner, that will leverage SymphonyRM's HealthOS Data Platform combined with Silverline's healthcare implementation standards acquired through more than a thousand Salesforce implementations. Silverline has a core Healthcare team led by industry professionals with deep, varying experience in consulting, clinical, and technical roles. SymphonyRM launched its HealthOS Salesforce Extension on Salesforce AppExchange in June, enabling healthcare organizations to unlock their data silos and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to craft personalized patient and member engagement. By combining SymphonyRM's HealthOS Data Platform, Next Best Action and Influence Engines into Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud driven by Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner Silverline, customers can have speed to measurable value for healthcare marketing, population health, and patient engagement teams.

Available on the Salesforce platform, Health AI Powered Patient Engagement is currently available on the AppExchange .

SymphonyRM's Health AI Powers Patient Engagement

"Today's healthcare market is highly competitive and new non-traditional players are personalizing engagement with consumers and providing digital capabilities, forcing healthcare organizations to rethink their strategies and investments," said Mike Linnert, CEO, SymphonyRM. "Data science and AI are critical tools to personalize, prioritize and proactively influence healthcare behaviors." SymphonyRM, together with our premier system integration partner Silverline, will bring together a large portfolio of dynamic, healthcare specific, AI-driven next best actions with Silverline's healthcare team's thoughtful approach to implementation."

SymphonyRM's AI platform combines machine learning and human creativity to activate patient and provider relationships. SymphonyRM takes healthcare engagement beyond an arduous rules programmed approach, into one powered by data science to identify consumer needs and inject next best actions across every consumer touch point.

Silverline was the Salesforce 2018 partner innovation award winner for healthcare innovation with Sales Cloud. SymphonyRM is an industry leader for healthcare data science, AI, and consumer engagement.

"Silverline is constantly seeking ways to enhance the solutions that we deliver for our healthcare customers on the Salesforce platform," said Matt Gretczko, SVP & GM, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Silverline. "In order to do so, it is critical that we not only demonstrate our technical expertise and depth of industry knowledge, but that we also effectively identify partners that extend the capabilities of the platform in new ways. SymphonyRM has developed a comprehensive product that aggregates and normalizes data, then runs data science against it with proven models, in order to provide mechanisms by which actions can be closed for patients based on value and with supporting content. We are excited to be one of SymphonyRMs launch partners to help deploy their product and customize in ways that improve patient access, care navigation, and overall quality of health."

About Silverline

Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Healthcare industry. We operate across various industry sub-segments, including Provider, Payer, Medical Device, and Life Sciences. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, as well as industry-proven accelerators.

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM's HealthOS Platform powers healthcare engagement across 11M Patients, 190,000 Providers, and a catalog of $1BN in identified Next Best Actions, that has delivered over $500M in client value in the last 5 years. SymphonyRM helps healthcare organizations transform how they acquire, engage, and retain consumers by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class consumer centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized Next Best Actions for every patient, prospect, and provider in the health system, SymphonyRM helps organizations anticipate customer needs and automate outreach across every channel to build meaningful relationships and drive growth, loyalty, and quality.

