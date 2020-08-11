SymphonyRM Announces Health AI Powered Patient Engagement Application on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyRM today announced it has launched HealthOS: Health AI Powered Patient Engagement on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling healthcare organizations to unlock patient lifetime value through proactive, personalized digital dialogue. By integrating SymphonyRM's HealthOS Data Platform, Next Best Action and Influence Engines with Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud, the collaboration aims to drive measurable value for healthcare marketing, population health, and patient engagement teams.

Available on the Salesforce Platform, Health AI Powered Patient Engagement is currently available on AppExchange

SymphonyRM's Health AI Powers Patient Engagement

"SymphonyRM brings together a large portfolio of dynamic, healthcare specific, AI-driven next best actions. We couldn't be more excited to provide this capability to customers,'' says Michael Linnert, SymphonyRM's CEO. "We believe healthcare organizations must fundamentally rethink the basics on patient, provider, and member engagement. To do this at scale, organizations must employ data science into their consumer relationship and engagement strategy."

SymphonyRM's AI platform combines machine learning and human creativity to activate patient and provider relationships. SymphonyRM takes healthcare engagement beyond a rules programmed approach, into one powered by data science to identify consumer needs and inject next best actions across every consumer touch point.

In 2019, Rohit Madhavarapu, former Senior Director of Product Management for Salesforce Health Cloud, joined SymphonyRM. "We are delivering out-of-the box AI models that leverage customer-specific data to drive immediate return on investment," said Madhavarapu.

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM's HealthOS Platform encompasses 11 million Patients, 190,000 Providers, and a catalog of $1BN in identified Next Best Actions, that has delivered over $500M in client value in the last 5 years. SymphonyRM helps health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain consumers by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class consumer centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized Next Best Actions for every patient, prospect, and provider in the health system, SymphonyRM helps organizations anticipate customer needs and automate outreach across every channel to build meaningful relationships and drive growth, loyalty, and quality.

