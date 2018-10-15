Symposium Will Examine How to Deploy Autonomous Vehicles in New York City

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As autonomous and connected vehicles inch nearer to reality, the implications in New York for government policy, land use, taxi fleets, pedestrians, and everyday drivers and passengers will be explored in depth at a symposium open to all on October 23-24, 2018.

The New York City Symposium on Connected and Autonomous Vehicles will be hosted at the Downtown Brooklyn campus of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering by the C2SMART Center, a Tier 1 U.S. Department of Transportation University Transportation Center led by NYU Tandon. This year's conference is supported by the New York City Department of Transportation and the Intelligent Transportation Society of New York.

The symposium will bring together engineers, land-use planners, policymakers, industry representatives, agency staff, academic researchers, and others to address the challenges involved in the real-world deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technology in the city.

The symposium will feature updates on New York City's Connected Vehicle Project, including C2SMART's work on an app to assist visually impaired pedestrians. Panel discussions will address steps to deployment, data and cybersecurity concerns, urban land use impacts, policy and legal issues, economic impacts, and driver and pedestrian safety.

The event's agenda features a range of prominent voices from industry, government, and academia. Steven Shladover of the University of California Berkeley PATH Program and one of the earliest researchers in the autonomous vehicle field, will deliver the keynote address, "Practical Challenges to Deploying Highly Automated Vehicles. Panels will include New York City agency representatives; researchers from NYU, the City University of New York, Princeton University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), and other schools; and leaders from transportation and technology companies.

Additionally, a startup showcase will feature pitches from leading mobility entrepreneurs to a panel of industry innovators. Any startup with an original mobility idea with strong market potential in New York is invited to apply.

The symposium is free of charge but seating is limited and registration is required at http://cavnycsymposium.com/registration.php.

Symposium organizer C2SMART is a collaboration of NYU, Rutgers University, the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Washington, and City College of New York. Academic collaborators for the symposium are the C2SMART partners, the City University of New York, University at Buffalo, Princeton University, and RPI. This will be the sixth annual NYC Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Symposium. The series was initiated in 2012 by researchers from CUNY, Rutgers, RPI, and the University at Buffalo. NYU Tandon last hosted the event in 2016.

About the C2SMART Center

C2SMART (Connected Cities for Smart Mobility toward Accessible and Resilient Transportation) Center is a USDOT Tier 1 University Transportation Center taking on some of today's most pressing urban mobility challenges. Using cities as living laboratories, the center examines transportation problems and field tests novel solutions that draw on recent advances in communication and smart technologies. Our consortium includes New York University, Rutgers University, University of Texas at El Paso, University of Washington, and City College of New York. For more information, visit http://c2smart.engineering.nyu.edu/.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

