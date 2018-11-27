SyMRI Software and Philips Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR are now Jointly Marketed in the USA

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SyMRI NEURO software from SyntheticMR AB and the Philips Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR scanner with the synthetic SyntAc sequence are now jointly marketed in the United States.

The data generated from a single SyntAc scan on the Philips MRI and SyMRI software can generate multiple contrast-weighted images and volumetric information, to support a fast examination and provide more information to the clinician. The product includes the industry's first measurements of myelin correlated volumes.

"Philips and SyntheticMR have with this step made concrete the journey to make quantitative MRI of the brain through SyMRI a part of the clinical workflow," says Jonas Hurtig, Head of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at SyntheticMR AB.

"This is a positive step in the collaboration between Philips and SyntheticMR in general and for the US market in particular," says Paul Folkers, Head of Clinical Science for MRI at Philips. "We are now looking forward to make this technology part of the clinical routine together."

SyMRI software and the SyntAc sequence can now be sold on Philips Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR systems in the US.

For more information please contact

Johan Leblicq,

+32-460-95-39-64

Global Sales Manager SyntheticMR AB

Jonas Hurtig

+46-763-11-61-14

Head of Marketing and Commercial Affairs SyntheticMR AB or

Fredrik Jeppsson

CFO and Head of Investor relations

+46-72-303-1339

SyntheticMR AB develops and markets innovative software solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). SyntheticMR AB has developed SyMRI® delivering multiple, adjustable contrast images and quantitative data from a single 5-6-minute scan – generating increased patient throughput and objective decision support for clinicians. SyMRI is CE-marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. SyMRI is a registered trademark in Europe and in the USA. SyntheticMR is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For additional information, please visit www.syntheticmr.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/syntheticmr-ab/r/symri-software-and-philips-ingenia-elition-3-0t-mr-are-now-jointly-marketed-in-the-usa,c2683243

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/11663/2683243/952784.pdf Read as pdf

SOURCE SyntheticMR AB

Related Links

http://www.syntheticmr.com

