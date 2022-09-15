Synaffix Wins 'Best ADC Platform Technology' Award Again at World ADC Awards Ceremony 2022

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces that the Company was awarded 'Best ADC Platform Technology' at the World ADC Conference 2022.

This marks the second time that Synaffix' groundbreaking ADC platform technology has been acknowledged as industry-leading by winning 1st place in this award category. The 2022 World ADC Awards finalists were shortlisted through a voting pool of over 2,500 individuals, with a panel of distinguished, independent world-renowned ADC experts assessing each finalist to decide the winners.

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

Prof. Floris van Delft, CSO of Synaffix, said: "We are thrilled to have won the 'Best ADC Technology Platform' Award again. This appreciation shown by our industry peers is testament to the creativity and skills of our scientific team that has developed our proprietary best-in-class ADC platform. It's fantastic to see that our technology is now being used to develop 18 different targeted cancer therapeutics across 10 collaborations with top-tier biotech and pharma companies, potentially leading to better cures for cancer patients. We would not be at this stage without our partners and are very grateful for their continued trust and support."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics and Emergence Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

GlycoConnect™ is a clinical-stage conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a clinical-stage compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

