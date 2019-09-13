SynaMan 4.3: Share Files Without Compromising on Security

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synametrics Technologies is proud to present the latest version of SynaMan, a remote file manager that allows colleagues to share large files anytime and anywhere without compromising on security.

Synametrics Technologies is now introducing an upgraded tool for transferring files without the interruption from third-party providers. SynaMan Version 4.3 allows users to share large files with colleagues without needing to sacrifice their security and privacy. Whether users are looking to access folders on the go or send large attachments via email, SynaMan's intuitive web interface is able to support their business needs while ensuring their privacy is maintained as they browse, edit, update and share files anywhere and at any time.

SynaMan's most recent updates allow for a greater sense of security along with the debunking of common bugs that will ensure success as files are shared effortlessly and limitlessly. Version 4.3 allows for the capability to deny connects from Tor nodes which are infamously known for cyber threats and breaches in security. Along with this, other security threats have been disabled as CSRF attacks are no longer possible when uploading files. Users are also granted the ability to utilize a prompt for end-user information prior to uploading or downloading files while using a public link. Security, sufficiency, and success are SynaMan Version 4.3's top priorities.

The following list features all new aspects that will be included with the upgraded version of SynaMan:

Ability to deny connections from Tor Nodes

Email notifications for public links are now in HTML

Confirmation dialog after creating a public link has been enhanced

Ability to prompt for end-user information before they upload/download files using public links

Security Fix: CSFR attacks were possible when uploading files

Bug Fix: A 404 error is generated when using a DNS server for Let's Encrypt challenge

Bug Fix: Let's Encrypt certificate cannot be renewed automatically if using a different HTTP server for challenge

For more details on SynaMan and other products provided by Synametrics Technologies, please visit https://web.synametrics.com/Home.htm.

