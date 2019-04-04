Synamedia Shows Off Video Processing Innovation at its NAB Debut

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NAB Booth #SU10125) -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it will demonstrate never-before-seen, groundbreaking video processing technologies at The 2019 NAB Show. These award-winning solutions, developed to help media companies and pay-TV providers generate new revenue, create new value, and secure their businesses, will be on display in booth #SU10125.

At NAB, Synamedia will showcase its video processing solutions in three key business areas:

Delivering Immersive Experiences Everywhere will show how Synamedia can help operators and media companies deploy broadcast quality video on any screen and on any network. The Low-Latency ABR solution delivers linear video with an end-to-end latency similar to cable, satellite or terrestrial broadcast networks. This is particularly important for live sports broadcasts, which today suffer from up to a 45 second delay when compared with broadcast TV. The demo will feature low latency, synchronized delivery across all screens. Another key highlight will be the launch of Synamedia's hybrid broadcast/broadband ATSC 3.0 solution. Combined with a flexible service management system, the solution provides operators with a single interface to deploy, configure and monitor unified media workflows across any combined broadcast/broadband architecture, along with automation tools to quickly launch new services.

Create Value for Operators and Media Companies, will feature video workflow solutions that address various business cases for migrating to cloud services, supporting scalability, elasticity, faster deployment, and reducing CAPEX. By utilizing Synamedia's scalable containerized workflow systems, companies can optimize costs, speed up monetization, increase uptime and improve overall operations by implementing cloud components. To illustrate this, Synamedia will demonstrate the benefit of a hybrid cloud approach for instances such as disaster recovery and pop-up channels, as well as an optimized spending model that shows how cloud principles can be applied to on-premise installations to increase uptime and reduce deployment time.

Business Security will show the many ways in which content owners and service providers can secure their valuable content. In today's interconnected world, it has become critical to identify the broadcast sources used for illegal OTT re-distribution. Synamedia's scalable streaming watermarking solution identifies these sources for live and VOD content, is compatible with existing ABR content workflow, and does not require client-side integration. To simplify deployment even further, Synamedia enables OTT providers to take advantage of this pre-integrated capability for live streaming and with zero impact on latency.

"Synamedia brings 30 years of industry experience to the table with unique capabilities in video solutions and systems, security, IP, OTT and cloud expertise. This is obvious across our full portfolio – from security watermarking to hybrid cloud solutions to new ATSC 3.0 technologies," said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Processing at Synamedia. "Our commitment to our customers – the largest customer base in this industry – is to create value, enable great customer experiences, and simplify complexity, all while reducing costs. In the world of Infinite Entertainment, our portfolio is unmatched and our drive unwavering. That is what we are most excited to show off at NAB."

Synamedia's customers, including Charter, Comcast, Discovery, NBC Universal and Verizon, have deployed Synamedia video processing solutions across more than 180 million devices worldwide. With 50+ global patents, 1,000+ global customers, 120M+ streams of video on demand delivered, more than 360 Gbps of traffic managed through its CDN solutions, and 450,000 streams transrated, coded and encrypted, Synamedia is in a unique position to enable its customers to securely deliver premium quality broadcast and broadband video on a converged media infrastructure – in any codec, over any network, to any screen.

To schedule a demo with Synamedia, please email nabshow@synamedia.com

About Synamedia

We're helping service providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

tsheehy@Breakawaycom.com

908.705.4596

SOURCE Synamedia

Related Links

https://www.synamedia.com

