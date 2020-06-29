Synapse Recognized by MM&M as Top 100 Medical Marketing and Communications Company

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse, a leading analytics-driven medical communications solutions provider, was recently recognized in the MM&M Top 100 report, which identifies the leading companies in medical marketing and communications.

The 2020 Agency 100 contains a full profile of Synapse (https://www.mmm-online.com/agency-100/agency-100-2020-synapse/), which includes detailed information about revenue, staff size, and client/brand engagements.

For more than a decade, Synapse has focused on applying proprietary machine-learning-based analytics across a broad spectrum of solutions in a diverse range of therapeutic areas. With an experienced data science team, robust medical affairs department, powerful creative group, and extensive digital capabilities, Synapse has realized consistent growth. This growth reflects the premium Synapse places on providing client-partners with a proven approach to changing clinician behavior and delivering measurable results.

"What makes us different is our ability to measurably change clinician behavior, by leveraging our proprietary analytics to drive the diffusion of innovation through local clinical networks," said EVP, Account Services, Stephanie Jenkins.

Jenkins also noted Synapse's success in applying these AI-driven analytics in the critical realm of digital engagement: "Our proven history of optimizing professional communications means our clients can maximize the commercial potential of their brands in the virtual environment."

Visit Synapse online at https://www.synapseny.com/

