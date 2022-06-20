Synatic Partners with ACORD to Ensure Compliance for Insurance Data Standards

Standards-compliant Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) speeds and simplifies exchange of business-critical insurance data

NEWARK, Del., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synatic, a leader in data integration and automation, today announced it has become a member of ACORD, the global insurance standards-setting body, as well as a Licensed Integrator Partner of ACORD Solutions Group. ACORD membership will ensure Synatic's powerful data platform is fully compliant with insurance industry data standards. Synatic can now handle the automated, digital extraction and population of data in ACORD Forms, as well as converting to the AL3 messaging format. Not only can the platform handle these data structures, but further, the platform can integrate this data to multiple destination systems such as policy management solutions, agency management solutions, and CRMs.

Insurance has always been data-driven, applying large datasets for risk assessment and other purposes. As the amount of data available to the insurance industry has dramatically increased, there has been an ongoing challenge to integrate data from disparate sources. Partnering with ACORD and ACORD Solutions Group will ensure that Synatic's unified platform for integration, API management, and data management is compliant with the latest standards for insurance data exchange.

ACORD is a 50-year-old non-profit organization responsible for maintaining standards for data exchange within the insurance industry. ACORD maintains a comprehensive library of electronic data standards and forms, including over 1200 messaging transaction types and over 800 industry-standard forms. These data exchange standards facilitate the exchange of insurance data between trading partners.

"Our Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) helps tame the data chaos in industries like insurance," said Jamie Peers, VP of Business Development and Alliances of Synatic. "The number and variety of data sources used by insurance companies continue to grow, creating more manual work and more opportunities for error. By applying ACORD Standards with our HIP platform, we can speed the exchange and storage of electronic data in compliance with insurance industry standards. The rapid integration of the right data can make the difference between profit or loss for insurance organizations."

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the insurance industry's need for new data sources. According to KPMG, 85% of insurance CEOs report they have accelerated plans to digitize operations. Seventy-nine percent say they have brought a new urgency to create new revenue streams. Much of that digital transformation will require integrating and aggregating disparate data sources, so data standardization is more critical than ever.

"ACORD's annual Insurance Digital Maturity Study has shown that the performance gap between digitized competitors and digital laggards continues to grow," said Chris Newman, ACORD's Managing Director – Global. "Data collection has become a baseline capability – competitive advantage requires extracting the maximum amount of value from that data. Platforms that leverage standardized data exchange allow stakeholders to more easily capture that value."

Synatic's HIP is a no-code/low-code/your-code data integration solution aggregating internal and external data sources. HIP combines ETL, data warehousing, API management, and prebuilt connectors allowing businesses to tap a growing set of relevant data. Using a HIP as a holistic data solution can reduce the cost of integrating, automating, and analyzing data by as much as 80%.

The Synatic HIP platform is already delivering automated data integration for many insurance market customers. In addition to empowering Salesforce users, Synatic also offers prebuilt connectors to AMS360, Sagitta, DuckCreek, HubSpot, and other commonly used insurance data sources.

Synatic offers HIP integration packages to suit any environment, from its Basic package for three applications to its Enterprise Plus package. HIP is a multi-tenanted cloud solution that can be implemented as a private cloud or on-premise solution. Synatic offers custom pricing based on an organization's requirements.

